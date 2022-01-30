Parth Naidu announces departure from TSM

Parth Naidu announced that after seven years with TSM he’s departing the esports organization.

Parth has worn many hats for TSM since he joined the org back in 2015.

He’s served as an analyst, Head Coach, and General Manager for the club throughout his tenure, and became a staple of TSM LoL throughout their multiple LCS titles. Naidu became known for his proficiency in fostering TSM’s young League of Legends players.

Parth’s time with TSM is coming to an end, however, just before the kickoff of the LCS 2022 Spring split.

7 years, 5 championships, and an IEM later, we sadly announce the departure of @parthenaan. From an analyst to Head Coach and GM, you’ve been an integral part of TSM’s legacy of winning. We’re going to miss you. Good luck with your next step in life, we’re proud of you. pic.twitter.com/kuJwSfugBh — TSM FTX (@TSM) January 30, 2022

Parth leaves TSM

Parth announced that January 31 would be his last day with TSM, announced in an emotional video where he gave a heartfelt goodbye.

Advertisement

Read More: T1 forced to forfeit VCT qualifier vs TSM after coach violates competitive rules

He shared some thoughts on his exit, “It’s been an absolute privilege working alongside so many talented and hard-working people, and to contribute my part in TSM’s growth over the past seven years.”

Tomorrow is my last day at @TSM. It’s been an absolute privilege working alongside so many talented and hard-working people, and to contribute my part in TSM’s growth over the past seven years. Thank you for the incredible memories and friendships that I will cherish forever. pic.twitter.com/nUEvtjuq5W — Parth N (@parthenaan) January 30, 2022

Naidu is not the first longstanding TSM member to leave the club as of recent, as there’s been a wave of talent to say goodbye to the North American esports team. Leena Xu announced her exit from TSM on November 20, citing new management concerns.

Star streamer Myth announced he wouldn’t be renewing his contract with the club, and said: ““TSM sort of lost that family feel that I had with it, and that was a really big deal.”

Advertisement

TSM’s most iconic League player Bjergsen, who served as a player and coached for the team since 2013, also left the team ahead of the 2022 season.

Parth now joins the long-running list of top-tier talent who have left TSM the last calendar year.