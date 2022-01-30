 Parth Naidu announces departure from TSM - Dexerto
Parth Naidu announces departure from TSM

Published: 30/Jan/2022 21:37

by Lawrence Scotti
parth naidu peter zhang trophy
Peter Zhang/Parth Naidu

tsm

Parth Naidu announced that after seven years with TSM he’s departing the esports organization.

Parth has worn many hats for TSM since he joined the org back in 2015.

He’s served as an analyst, Head Coach, and General Manager for the club throughout his tenure, and became a staple of TSM LoL throughout their multiple LCS titles. Naidu became known for his proficiency in fostering TSM’s young League of Legends players.

Parth’s time with TSM is coming to an end, however, just before the kickoff of the LCS 2022 Spring split.

Parth leaves TSM

Parth announced that January 31 would be his last day with TSM, announced in an emotional video where he gave a heartfelt goodbye.

He shared some thoughts on his exit, “It’s been an absolute privilege working alongside so many talented and hard-working people, and to contribute my part in TSM’s growth over the past seven years.”

Naidu is not the first longstanding TSM member to leave the club as of recent, as there’s been a wave of talent to say goodbye to the North American esports team. Leena Xu announced her exit from TSM on November 20, citing new management concerns.

Star streamer Myth announced he wouldn’t be renewing his contract with the club, and said: ““TSM sort of lost that family feel that I had with it, and that was a really big deal.”

TSM’s most iconic League player Bjergsen, who served as a player and coached for the team since 2013, also left the team ahead of the 2022 season.

Parth now joins the long-running list of top-tier talent who have left TSM the last calendar year.

