OpTic Gaming’s H3CZ launches competition platform Ryvals - Dexerto

Ryvals, a new online competition platform co-owned by OpTic Gaming CEO Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez, has launched in beta as of May 28.

Described as providing a system that will “revolutionize the ways player react,” Ryvals will facilitate competitions across a number of yet-to-be-named esports titles.

The platform states that it will allow online users to not only compete against one another but “track their growth” and accurately see how they stack up against others.

Ryvals will utilize Shift4 Payments, a secure payment processing company, to dish out prize winnings to those using the platform. It’s stated that they will only use cash, forgoing a reliance on credits to pay out the victors.

H3CZ is a co-owner of the company alongside former UMG chief technology officer Michael Martin, Chris Shaya, and Sean Murphy. It was incorporated legally in late 2017.

To hype up the launch, H3CZ ran a giveaway on Twitter for an OpTic Gaming jacket. He requested for participants to reserve their username and sign up to the platform.

The company has also worked with custom gaming controller company Battle Beaver for promotion ahead of the beta coming to the public. It’s unclear if popular OpTic players such as Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper will be brought in to get more eyeballs on the venture.

** GIVEAWAT TIME! ** Make sure to follow @ryvals and go reserve your name at https://t.co/EVso8ZJsyZ once you do, reply to this post with your username, will be picking someone on Friday! pic.twitter.com/aYGEATjAhs — OpTic HECZ (@H3CZ) May 24, 2021

“As a seasoned veteran in the competitive space, whether casual or tournament play, across different platforms, when the opportunity arose to become part of Ryvals, I knew it was the perfect opportunity to help create a platform that was built for the gamer,” said H3CZ.

“Ryvals has built something special, and I look forward to seeing Ryvals launch, grow, innovate, and evolve into the marquee esports tournament platform.”