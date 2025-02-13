NorCal esports team owner arrested on child sexual abuse charges

An esports team owner, who also worked as a youth basketball coach, has been arrested on charges of child sexual misconduct.

On February 7, 2025, Southlake Police in the city of Southlake, Texas, confirmed that 28-year-old Mitchell Joseph Allan had been arrested for two charges of indecency with a child/sexual contact.

He had been arrested on those warrants on February 1 by the Elm Ridge Police Department and booked into Denton County Jail.

Allan, who owns the NorCal Esports organization, had been reported for abuse that occurred while he was coaching a private basketball program.

Article continues after ad

Southlake Police

Due to the sensitive nature of the topic and the ages of the victims, Southlake Police did not reveal any more details, but asked parents whose children may have had contact with Allan to come forward.

NorCal members and fans speak out

Following the news breaking across social media, a number of content creators associated with NorCal announced they would be stepping down from the organization, or sharing confusion at the situation.

Article continues after ad

Former NorCal content creator Natt said they were “disgusted” at the situation.

Article continues after ad

Twitch streamer Bagel implied she was not surprised by the news, as Mitch apparently “begged” a child for a face reveal and flew out young creators to hang out with the team.

Streamer Kelvin simply said that there was “no need to explain” but that he was leaving NorCal Esports.

NorCal themselves have not put out a statement, but have updated their Twitter bio to simply say “The End” and canceled their ongoing recruitment challenge.

Article continues after ad

There have been no updates on the NorCal website, where they state that “From day one, our goal has been to provide a platform for gamers to develop their skills and help spread positive messages.”

They are also partnered with peripheral company HyperX and energy drink brand G Fuel.