Nigma merge with Galaxy Racer to create “better opportunies” in the Middle East

Middle Eastern esports organizations Nigma and Galaxy Racer have merged to create Nigma Galaxy, a new competitive entity that will focus on the MENA region.

Founded by the former Team Liquid Dota 2 roster, perhaps best known as the victors of The International 7, Nigma will now join the ranks of Galaxy Racer and take control of their competitive efforts as Nigma Galaxy.

While they will continue to focus on the Middle East, South America, and Southeast Asia, Nigma Galaxy are eyeing the lofty goal of becoming “the number one esports organization in the world.”

The new entity, which will serve as a business unit under Galaxy Racer, will incorporate the teams from both organizations. Nigma Galaxy will field competitors in Dota 2, League of Legends, CS:GO, Fortnite, Free Fire, Valorant, PUBG Mobile, and Wild Rift.

Galaxy Racer have five distinct divisions: content creation, tournament operations, merchandise, their new GXR Records music label, and the Nigma Galaxy competitive brand.

The org announced a three-year deal with Spanish football competition LaLiga in August 2021. In an effort to expose their brand to the Spanish audience, they’ll be working with the league on custom content where they bring together gaming influencers and football players across the nation.

“The boys at Nigma met my head of esports and they started out talking about Dota 2,” Galaxy Racer CEO Paul Roy told Dexerto in an in-depth interview about the merger. “We all later met for a beer and figured out that we liked each other, one thing led to another and it felt like a good marriage. Some of our verticals are doing really well but we’re fairly new in esports, that’s where we were lacking. We weren’t a tier-one organization. This opportunity was too good to pass on.”

“When we started our journey, we figured out that we wanted to put a lot of emphasis on the MENA region,” Nigma co-founder Mohamed Morad added in the same interview.

“We saw Galaxy Racer as our main competitor and, over time, we saw them expanding and growing and we naturally developed a relationship with them. We share a passion for competition.”