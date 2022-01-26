NICKMERCS lures Snip3down back to ALGS following TSM departure

Nicholas ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff and Halo veteran Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona have announced that they will team up for the upcoming ALGS event.

This comes only two days after the reveal that Nick and fellow Apex competitor Deeds were a team of two and looking to make a move for the upcoming Apex Legends Global Series event in February.

As things developed, the duo tried to play it coy when asked who the team’s third member would be but they have now confirmed that Halo legend and former Apex pro Snip3down will be rounding out the squad.

NICKMERCS and Snip3down to compete in ALGS in February

While Snip3down’s return has been speculated about ever since he left TSM, the official reveal came in the form of a tweet from Kolcheff.

It was business as usual for the streamer when he dropped the announcement: “The team is locked in for ALGS. Deeds, Snip3down & I. Tournament in late Feb. We’re all stoked, let’s get it done! Apex Ranked grind, all f****n’ day. See ya in there.”

Wrona didn’t have much to say in response to the announcement either, simply opting to let his fans know that things were going to get spicy soon: “Now this is going to be fun.”

This means that the veteran Apex and Halo player will be making a run at both professional circuits simultaneously.

In Halo, he’s supported by teammates Bound, Bubudubu, and Falcated — and together they placed third at the inaugural HCS Raleigh open event.

While some fans might worry what this means for Snip3down’s Halo prospects, Kolcheff has confirmed that both parties took that into account when trying to make it all work: “We looked at the schedules of what he’s doing at the moment and what we’re prepared to do and they do not conflict. There’s no scheduling conflict, so that’s a good sign.”