Nadeshot blasts 'idiots' who claim 100T "doesn't care about winning" - Dexerto

100 Thieves CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag has hit out at ‘idiots’ who accuse him and the organization of not caring about winning.

In the past, 100 Thieves has been accused of being a “hoodie org,” or caring more about content than results in-game.

Obviously, the organization has seen plenty of success despite its relative infancy. It’s one of the biggest orgs in the industry, won multiple championships across Call of Duty, Valorant and Fortnite and made LoL Worlds in their first season.

Being at the top has been paramount to 100 Thieves’ success, but Nadeshot still regularly faces accusations that he and the org don’t care enough about winning.

Choosing to address this during a Warzone stream, Nade hit out at these claims, letting his fans and critics know the score.

“I’m going to say this, and I’m going to be pretty candid with this one,” he said, addressing the claims. “I don’t even care if you say it in the chat as a meme, I don’t care if somebody on Reddit says it, I don’t care if somebody says it on Twitter or Instagram.

“If you think 100 Thieves doesn’t f**king care about winning, you’re an idiot. Look at the moves we have made in League of Legends, Valorant, and Call of Duty in the last year. How could you argue at this point? How could you say we’re a hoodie org?”

This comes off the back of one of the most notable roster moves in Call of Duty esports history, as their CDL franchise LA Thieves picked up Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland from Dallas Empire, dropping Thomas ‘TJHaly’ Haly in the process.

Whatever you think of 100 Thieves, Nadeshot clearly disagrees with any sentiment that winning isn’t a key consideration for the organization. Now, they’ll have to collect some more trophies to prove it once and for all.