MOUZ partner with PUMA to create new esports performance apparel

German esports organization MOUZ, known as mousesports before they rebranded earlier in October 2021, have entered a partnership with sports apparel giants PUMA.

Since releasing their rebranding announcement video on October 14, it’s been clear that MOUZ are gearing up for the next stage in the development. From a new brand to potentially entering Riot Games’ Valorant, changes are on the horizon.

The German org have now revealed the latest step in their plan to reinvent themselves, establishing a partnership with one of the largest athleticwear manufacturers in the world: PUMA.

Through the newfound agreement, MOUZ and PUMA will debut their collaboration at the upcoming PGL Major in Stockholm. The first collection from them includes a “performance line” and a more casual line of merchandise.

The length of the deal has not been revealed, though a release describes it as a “long-term partnership.” Financial terms were also undisclosed at the time of publication.

PUMA are well-established in esports by now, holding partnerships with organizations like Cloud9, Natus Vincere, Gen.G, ORDER, Entropiq, EVOS Esports, and Manchester City’s esports division.

“Partnering with PUMA is a massive step for mousesports,” said MOUZ’s chief business development officer, Jan Dominicus. “We are extremely proud that PUMA decided to choose MOUZ for their entry into the German esports community.

“I am very happy that after our rebranding we will be able to provide our fans with the highly functional and stylish products that we designed together with the team at PUMA. Now it is on us and our teams to represent PUMA on the big stages in the world of esports.”