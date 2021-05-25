Twitch forced to delay Rivals event after Mortal Kombat players doxxed mid-tournament - Dexerto

Twitch has been forced to delay the Max Presents: MKX Lives! Twitch Rivals tournament after someone ‘doxxed’ the Mortal Kombat players by posting their addresses in chat during the stream.

The Max Presents: MKX Lives! Twitch Rivals tournament was set to be a cracker, with 32 Mortal Kombat players competing for a chance to win bragging rights and a piece of the $5,000 prize pool.

However, Twitch had no choice but to delay the tournament after someone started posting player’s addresses in the chat during the stream, which continues ‘doxxing’ and is a serious offense shortly after it started.

Naturally, Twitch took the incident very seriously and didn’t want to take any chances. They immediately canceled the stream, issued a statement condemning the behavior, and announced that it would be rescheduled.

“We do not condone harassment of any kind on Twitch, and we have paused today’s Max Presents: MKX Lives! Twitch Rivals tournament to ensure the safety of our participants,” they said. “The top 8 phase of the tournament will be rescheduled for a later date.”

It’s an unfortunate situation for everyone involved, especially the players who were exposed to potential danger. Fans were disappointed, too, considering how exciting the tournament was shaping up to be. But they understood that the player’s safety is paramount.

Twitch hasn’t worked out when the tournament will re-commence, but the moment they do, we’ll update the article and keep you posted.