Misfits Gaming make key hires following major investment

Florida-based esports ownership company Misfits Gaming Group have made three key hires following their recent investment round worth $35 million.

It takes a lot of capital to fuel major growth in well-established companies, and Misfits Gaming Group knew that all too well when they closed their $35m funding round in September 2021.

The ownership group owns and operates Misfits Gaming, Overwatch franchise Florida Mayhem, Call of Duty franchise Florida Mutineers, and their own agency to help brands tap into esports.

They have now hired three senior executives to help lead them into the future of the company, which includes a desired restructure to position themselves as a “media enterprise” instead of just team operators.

The company have hired former Activision Blizzard exec Steve Brauntuch as their chief marketing officer, Candance Rhymer as their first-ever chief people officer, who will help with “healthy team expansion”, and Alyson Schefren as their vice president of integrated marketing to help with their sales efforts.

Each of the new hires has been made with growth in mind. Misfits explained in a release that they’re preparing to make “aggressive investments” across their marketing, staff, and operational departments.

“Steve, Candace, and Alyson will be critical in Misfits’ evolution from an esports org to a media enterprise,” said Misfits Gaming Group CEO and co-founder Ben Spoont about the new appointments.

“As we apply the considerable resources available to reimagine our business, I’m thrilled to partner with these talented senior leaders to tell our story and ensure we remain a person-first organization.”

Disclaimer: Dexerto has partnered with Misfits Gaming Group to create and package branded content across its platforms.