MIBR name Roberta Coelho as first-ever CEO amid IGC restructuring

Brazilian esports team brand MIBR have appointed Roberta Coelho as their first-ever full-time CEO amid sweeping corporate changes at Immortals Gaming Club.

Immortals Gaming Club — the parent company of Immortals, MIBR, Los Angeles Valiant, and Gamers Club — have gone through major structural changes as they look toward the future, including who leads each of the brands.

The only new hire amongst the changing of ranks and responsibilities is entrepreneur Roberta Coelho, who will serve as the first full-time CEO of major Brazilian brand MIBR.

While fresh in her new role, she’s devised an advisory board to help steer MIBR in the right direction, which includes the brand’s founder Paulo Velloso and Gamers Club CEO Yuri Uchiyama.

Coelho previously served as the CEO of Game XP, described as the “world’s first game park”. Her company was responsible for producing the ‘Grrrls League’; the first women-focused Counter-Strike league in Brazil.

While it seems further changes are on the horizon for MIBR, they currently have men’s and women’s teams in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and also compete in Rainbow Six Siege.

“I am elated to take a lead in helping the brand grow and reach its potential by expanding further into esports and creating meaningful experiences for our fans and followers,” said Coelho of her new challenge. “MIBR is and will continue to be a high-performance team.”

Immortals Gaming Club are said to have gone through a “comprehensive corporate reorganization” in an attempt to fuel the company’s overall growth and efficiency across each of the businesses. Each of the four businesses are “cash-flow positive” according to a release, meaning they’re individually able to cover costs, pay expenses, and reinvest in themselves.

Other changes in the personnel department at IGC include the company’s CEO Ari Segal shifting to become co-managing director alongside Tomi Kovanen (who will also serve as executive vice chair of Immortals, MIBR, and Gamers Club) and Immortals president Jordan Sherman taking on the title of CEO at the team brand.