Methodz reveals how CDL Major 1 spurred retirement thoughts

Methodz is one of the biggest names in the Call of Duty League community and his retirement left fans scratching their heads. Now, he’s revealed how Major 1 brought on thoughts of hanging up the controller.

Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni is one of Call of Duty’s most beloved names. From his time as a young up-and-comer in the Black Ops 2 era to his presence as a veteran AR player for Boston Breach, he has won fans over with his blend of comedy and impressive gameplay.

That’s why his live retirement on Championship Sunday at CDL Major 2 broke the hearts of fans around the world. While he made it clear during his speech that he’ll still be a part of the community, an impromptu interview with Seth ‘Scump’ Abner shed some light on his decision.

Methodz reveals why he retired from CDL

The pair were talking on stream when Scump, who recently called it quits as well, narrowed in on Zinni’s retirement and asked what led him to make such a big decision.

“Ever since Beans subbed in for us at Major 1 and he brought in an unmatched level of energy, that was like the first thing where in my mind where I was like ‘I can’t bring this level of energy anymore,” he said.

Methodz also admitted that his drive to create content also played a part in it all. “I think the problem was, I’ve been lying to myself for a while about how badly I want to compete. When in reality, ever since my content took off about a year ago, that always crept in.”

He went on to say that his content “took a hit” due to the intense schedule of a pro player. This echoes what Abner has previously said of his own experience as a pro. The grind required to be at the top of the game heavily impacts a person’s free time, making it much harder to do anything else on the side.