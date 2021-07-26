MAD Lions enter partnership with Warner Music in Spain

Spanish esports brand MAD Lions have signed a first-of-its-kind deal in their home nation of Spain, entering a partnership with the Spanish arm of the Warner Music label.

Competing in two of the biggest esports titles, MAD Lions have continued to add commercial partners to their roster as they look to become the most prominent esports property in Spain.

The brand — which competes in League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive — have teamed up with Warner Music Spain in an attempt to further their emphasis on being a “lifestyle” organization.

The partnership allows MAD Lions’ players and personalities to use music owned by Warner Music Spain in their content, seemingly avoiding any issues caused by the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).

The label is home to artists like Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Green Day, Lizzo, Pink Floyd, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

MAD Lions are one of the more successful esports organizations when it comes to acquiring commercial partners and sponsors. At the time of publication, they hold deals with sports brand Kappa, automotive giants SEAT, gaming hardware company Razer, and financial company imagin.

“For Warner Music Spain, joining MAD Lions means our entry into the territory of esports and gaming, where music is a dynamic element and will be an added value for our artists, players and fans of both worlds,” said Warner Music Spain’s head of artist services, Sergio Méndez.

“We are delighted to do it hand in hand with a professional team like MAD Lions, which is achieving an impeccable esports career.”

In the past few months, MAD Lions owners OverActive Media have raised $40 million from NHL team Montreal Canadiens & athletes and listed themselves publicly on the TSX Venture Exchange.