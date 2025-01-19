The very first split of the LTA North (formerly known as LCS) is almost upon us. As the name may tell you, a lot has changed in North America’s premiere League of Legends circuit. Here’s what you need to know before it kicks off.

In the 2024 off-season, the League of Legends competitive ecosystem has seen no lack of turmoil. Despite Worlds 2024 once again breaking viewership records, a massive restructuring across all of competitive LoL saw teams disband and regional leagues change forever.

That said, there’s a lot to be excited about for fans of North American League of Legends. Disguised finally getting a slot in a tier 1 League, several teams remaking their rosters in an attempt to knock the top LCS teams off their pedestal, and international competition between North and South are just a few of the things that’ll be completely new to the region.

What’s more, this’ll all lead into the First Stand, a brand-new international event that will take the best team from each region and pit them against each other. Within the LTA, only one team between the North and South conferences will make it there.

Here’s everything you need to know about the LTA North, formerly the LCS:

What happened to the LCS?

As part of sweeping changes going into 2025, the LCS has been dissolved and converted into the LTA North. It’s made up of 76 LCS teams, with NRG bowing out of the league. LYON has joined in as a South American rep, and Disguised Toast has a guest slot.

Stefan Wisnoski/Riot Games FlyQuest won the last LCS split ever

100 Thieves also has a guest spot… sort of. It’s complicated. However, if you were wondering where to watch the LCS this year, it’s now the LTA North. You’re in the right place.

LTA North Winter 2025 schedule

Split 1 will be much shorter than Splits 2 and 3, with it being just a few short weeks of competition leading up to the first clash between LTA North and South. Win 2 Best of 3 sets and you’re safe. Lose 2 and you’re out.

The last 2 Sunday match days of the currently listed split have an extra BO1 tacked on the end for the sake of seeding.

Week 1

Saturday, January 25

Match Time FlyQuest vs Shopify Rebellion 1PM PST/4PM EST LYON vs Cloud9 4PM PST/7PM EST

Sunday, January 26

Match Time 100 Thieves vs Disguised 1PM PST/4PM EST Team Liquid vs Dignitas 4PM PST/7PM EST

Saturday, February 1

Match Time TBD vs TBD 1PM PST/4PM EST TBD vs TBD 4PM PST/7PM EST

Sunday, February 2

Match Time TBD vs TBD 1PM PST/4PM EST TBD vs TBD 4PM PST/7PM EST TBD vs TBD 7PM PST/10PM EST

Sunday, February 9

Match Time TBD vs TBD 1PM PST/4PM EST TBD vs TBD 4PM PST/7PM EST TBD vs TBD 7PM PST/10PM EST

Teams and Rosters

Below is the full list of teams participating in the LTA North, as well as their current rosters. Any roster changes or substitutions will be noted here.

