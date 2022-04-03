LS explains why he “feels bad” for T1’s MSI opponents after perfect LCK split

Former Cloud9 Head Coach and Twitch streamer Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare has revealed he “feels bad” for T1’s MSI opponents and has predicted T1 to win Worlds 2022 following a record-breaking dominant 20-0 performance during the LCK Spring Split.

The 2022 LCK Spring Split could’ve been considered a walk in the park for T1, as the three-time world champions had a record-breaking undefeated run.

For the first time since 2019, T1 will be heading to Busan, Korea for their return to the MSI stage. However, with the team looking to be in its best form in years, many are looking ahead to Worlds 2022.

Among those is Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare. Despite the international tournament still being over six months away, he’s already predicted T1 to take home the trophy for the fourth time.

Following T1’s assertive win over Gen.G in the Spring Split finals, LS took to Twitter on April 2 to congratulate the team on their outstanding sweep.

Furthermore, the former Cloud9 Head Coach revealed he believes T1 will take home the Worlds 2022 trophy. “Feel really happy for Joe Mar and Polt seeing this roster and run be as dominant as it was and ending on a perfect 20-0,” LS wrote.

“I fully believe this is the year T1 wins worlds as well,” he noted.

During his co-stream of the LCK finals, LS also added his thoughts on the upcoming Mid-Season Invitational. “I feel so bad for any NA or EU team that has to go up against T1,” said LS. “Holy sh*t dude. Absolutely insane performance by Faker. What an insane final.”

The Mid-Season Invitational is set to kick off on May 10 till May 29 and will be held in T1’s backyard in Korea. This year’s international tournament will also feature a live audience for the first time since the Worlds 2020 finals.

MSI will give fans a better idea of how regions are performing before the big show later in the year. However, we can only speculate if the T1 roster will stay in its current form.