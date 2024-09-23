LoL Worlds 2024 anthem revealed as next Linkin Park single

Linkin Park is confirmed to be the band for this year’s new LoL anthem, ‘Heavy Is The Crown’ being not only their new second single since reforming, but also serving as the Worlds 2024 song as well.

Worlds 2024 is upon us and it of course means fans are getting yet another anthem to serve as the soundtrack to the end-of-year tournament. Typically featuring some of the biggest musicians, hype has naturally been building for weeks as fans speculated who might be responsible for this year’s tune.

Over the past years the likes of Zedd, NewJeans, and Imagine Dragons have headlined the songs, and this year’s new single will be performed by Linkin Park.

Initially rumored when Linkin Park introduced Emily Armstrong, their new singer who replaced the late Chester Bennington, the LoL Esports X account (formerly Twitter) too was hyped for their return by replying with a crown emoji.

Sleuthing fans immediately found out their upcoming album has a song named Heavy Is The Crown, which fits Worlds 2024’s theme.

As Riot drip-fed teasers of the song, Linkin Park decided to debut the track with a live performance in Hamburg on September 22, giving LoL fans a taste of what the Worlds 2024 anthem would sound like.

It’s since been confirmed their new single will indeed be Worlds 2024’s main song, with the full music video premiering on September 24 at 8AM PT.

Not only will Heavy Is The Crown be Worlds 2024’s anthem, but it may also feature in Arcane Season 2’s soundtrack, according to League of Leaks on X.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise as in the first season of Arcane, Imagine Dragons were featured in the show’s soundtrack, so it may not be too far of a stretch for this song to also appear. Although we’ll need to wait for the new season’s release to see if it will make an appearance.

As of now, the only full version you can find of the song is through fan recordings of the song from the live performance. The full track and accompanying song are set to be released on September 24.