Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk joins Tundra Esports as ambassador and shareholder

Liverpool football star Virgil van Dijk has been unveiled as the new ambassador and shareholder of London-based esports organization Tundra Esports.

The Netherlands international will aid in the development of the Tundra brand while “providing support and mentorship” to the organization’s esports talent, according to a press release.

Van Dijk, widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, has been passionate about video games from a young age. According to Tundra, he is an “avid fan and player” of games like FIFA, Fortnite and Sim Racing titles, which makes him “a natural fit” for the organization.

His unveiling as a Tundra Esports ambassador was revealed through ‘OUTPLAYED’, a song released by British grime artist P Money. It’s described as the “first official grime gaming song” and is already available to listen on all music streaming platforms.

“I am extremely excited to be joining Tundra Esports,” Van Dijk said in a statement. “Tundra Esports is one of the fastest-growing esports organizations in the world and they are moving in a very exciting direction.

“It was great to be able to collaborate with P Money and the idea behind OUTPLAYED further emphasised why I wanted to be involved to help grow the team. They have built up a tremendous reputation when it comes to player well-being within a winning culture which is something that really resonates with me. I’m excited for the future”.

Created in 2019, Tundra Esports currently field teams in FIFA, Dota 2 and Fortnite. Their Dota 2 squad, which notably won ESL One Fall 2021, pocketing $175,000, will compete at PGL Arlington Major this month.