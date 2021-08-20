League streamer MissBaffy signed by LDN UTD as a content creator

UK esports organization LDN UTD have announced the signing of League of Legends streamer Ella ‘MissBaffy’ Skinner as an official content creator.

The org pride themselves on approaching esports differently, opting to work in the industry to serve society by addressing societal issues and helping grassroots gamers to “take more of a path to pro.”

Their latest signing continues their mission by tackling difficulties around being a woman in esports and dealing with “day-to-day toxicity” as a “marginalized gender.”

Ella ‘MissBaffy’ Skinner, a well-known League of Legends content creator in the United Kingdom with almost 100,000 followers on Twitch, has signed with LDN UTD to continue growing her brand and raising awareness of their campaigns and values.

Advertisement

MissBaffy will create content with the purpose of educating her viewers on operating in the industry as a woman and dealing with any toxicity that may come as a result.

Another objective of the collaboration between MissBaffy and LDN UTD is to “raise awareness” of grassroots esports to the wider League of Legends audience, furthering the org’s emphasis on supporting the more

nascent areas of the industry.

“I am really excited to join LDN UTD,” said MissBaffy. “We both align on the same goals, and the support network to grow as a creator and ensure my voice is heard is invaluable.

Advertisement

“An understanding of my direction and goals has always been important, and in LDN UTD I’m confident that I have found the right partner, to grow, and also continue to ensure LDN UTD’s messaging is heard”.