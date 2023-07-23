LCS star Doublelift left hospitalized due to internal bleeding

Prominent League of Legends player Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng has been hospitalized due to internal bleeding, sparking concerns from fans.

A recent tweet from the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) star showed him in hospital, offering only the cryptic caption: “rough week.”

Upon seeing the worrying post, fans and followers flooded the comment section with their concerns.

The flood of queries was answered by Leena, who revealed that the eight-time LCS champion was suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding. She further added that Doublelift has been dealing with internal bleeding for about a week.

Article continues after ad

Doublelift has been a prominent figure in the LCS since 2011, and late last year it was announced he would be making a surprise return to join 100 Thieves.

According to Doublelift, his comeback was driven by the “competitive itch” that he couldn’t shake off during his retirement.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In an earlier livestream, Doublelift shared his thought process behind joining 100 Thieves. He was after a strong roster and a compatible organization over monetary gain. He candidly admitted that streaming provides multiple times more income compared to professional gaming.

Article continues after ad

“I’d make as much in a year streaming, and I’d probably be putting in half as many hours [by streaming]”, Doublelift said.

The eight-time LCS champion also shared that his decision to retire in 2020 was influenced by a disappointing performance at Worlds 2020 and the subsequent uncertainties regarding TSM’s roster.

Fans now await further updates on Doublelift’s health condition.