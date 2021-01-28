 Jamppi's tragedy: How a VAC banned CSGO Pro was forced to play Valorant - Dexerto
Jamppi’s tragedy: How a VAC banned CSGO Pro was forced to play Valorant

Published: 28/Jan/2021 11:34

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Esports Jamppi switches to Valorant from CSGO

Jamppi
2021’s Valorant scene is already receiving a shake-up as Counter-Strike’s Jamppi jumps ship into the competitor esport.

Pro player Elias ‘Jamppi’ Olkkonen has learned the hard way that friends don’t always do you favors, and with his name tied to a VAC banned CS:GO account, the young player is currently unable to take part in Counter-Strike’s Majors.

With his whole career ahead of him, Jamppi is now set to be moving across to Valorant – is this the right move for the Finnish talent?

Previously starting out with a passion for ice hockey before being introduced to CSGO by a friend, the star eventually fell in love with the esport title. The unfortunate downfall for the star who’s known to carry his teams came about when bought and sold his account to a friend when he was 14. The consequences of what that person did with the account have changed the landscape of his career forever.

With organization OG looking to put together a superteam that consisted of players like Nathan ‘NBK’ Schmitt and Aleksi ‘Aleksib’ Virolainen alongside the Finnish star as the main fragger, the discovery of a VAC ban tarnished the star’s name, and the deal was dropped.

While many throughout the community feel sympathy for the star, Valve still has the ban in place, and Jamppi has moved onto greener pastures in Valorant.

Citing that it would be a “fresh start” for him mentally, the ban was always in his mind, and Valorant’s Future Earth allows him a do-over to compete with the best.

For all Valorant news and events, make sure to head over to our dedicated hub.

League of Legends

LCK 2021 Spring Split: KT Rolster leap frog DRX after 2-0 win

Published: 28/Jan/2021 11:26

by Lauren Bergin
LCK Hub Feature
Riot Games, Dexerto

LCK

League of Legends’ LCK 2021 Spring Split is underway! Ten Korean teams compete for a place in the Spring Playoffs. Here’s the stream, schedule & standings to keep you in the loop!

  • KT Rolster leap frog DRX in the standings.
  • HLE crush Fredit BONIN in a 2-0 series.
  • HLE lead the pack, with Damwon hot on their heels

As the region currently holding the Summoner’s Cup, the LCK is brimming with talent in 2021. Throughout the course of the ten-week season (January 13 – March 28), teams will be battling for their place in the Spring Playoffs on March 31.

Over $3.6 million is up for grabs in 2021’s Spring Split, as reigning world champs DAMWON Kia look to stamp authority on their region. Here’s everything you need to stay up-to-date.

LCK 2021 Spring Split: Stream

The LCK streams live on its official Twitch channel, as well as on lolesports.com. Missed some of the action? Catch-up on both platforms within 24 hours of the game’s conclusion.

LCK 2021 Spring Split: Results & schedule

Below are the results & schedule for the forthcoming week’s action, followed by the following week’s schedule.

Week 3 schedule (January 27 – January 31)

Date Match  PT ET GMT 
January 27 Hanwha Life Esports 2-0 Fredit Brion 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
DWG Kia 2-1 Gen.G 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
January 28 DRX 0-2 KT Rolster 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
T1 vs Liiv SANDBOX 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
January 29 Nongshim RedForce vs Afreeca Freecs 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
DWG Kia vs Hanwha Life Esports 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
January 30 Fredit Brion vs DRX 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
Liiv SANDBOX vs Gen.G 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
January 31 Afreeca Freecs vs T1 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
NS RedForce vs KT Rolster 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM

Week 2 results (January 20 – January 24)

Date Match PT ET GMT
January 20 Liiv SANDBOX 2-0 Afreeca Freecs 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
DRX 2-1 Nongshim RedForce 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
January 21 T1 1-2 Gen.G 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
DWG Kia 0-2 Fredit BRION 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
January 22 KT Rolster 1-2 Hanwha Life Esports 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
DRX 2-1 Liiv SANDBOX 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
January 23 Afreeca Freecs 0-2 DWG Kia 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
Fredit BRION 0-2 Nongshim RedForce 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
January 24 KT Rolster 2-1 T1 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
Gen.G 1-2 Hanwha Life Esports 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM

LCK 2021 Spring Split: Standings

Below is how each team places in the current standings, as Gen.G Esports lead the pack.

Placements Team Series  Games
1 Hanwha Life Esports 4-1 9-5
2 DWG Kia 4-1 8-4
3 Gen.G 3-2 8-5
4 KT Rolster 3-2 7-5
5 DRX 3-2 7-7
6 Nongshim RedForce 2-2 5-5
7 T1 1-3 5-7
8 Liiv SANDBOX 1-3 4-6
9 Afreeca Freecs 1-3 3-6
10 Fredit BRION 1-4 2-8

LCK 2021 Spring Split: Teams

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support
Afreeca Freecs Kiin Dread Fly Bang Lehends
DWG Kia Khan Canyon ShowMaker Ghost BeryL
DRX Kingen Pyosik SOLKA Bao Becca
Fredit BRION Hoya UmTi Lava Hena Delight
Gen.G Rascal Clid Bdd Ruler Life
Hanwha Life Esports Morgan Arthur Chovy Deft Vsta
KT Rolster Doran Bonnie Ucal HyBriD Zzus
Liiv SANDBOX Summit Croco FATE Route Effort
Nongshim RedForce Rich Peanut Bay deokdam Kellin
T1 Canna Ellim Faker, Clozer Gumayusi Keria