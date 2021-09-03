HUNDEN submits evidence to ESIC that Heroic players knew about CSGO coaching bug

Nicolai ‘HUNDEN⁠’ Petersen has apparently provided proof for his claim players of Heroic were aware of and went along with the CS:GO spectator bug.

HUNDEN was one of the 37 CS:GO coaches that were banned last year for using the spectator bug, which he admitted abusing, but without Heroic’s knowledge.

However, this claim was changed at the end of August 2021.

After being fired from Heroic for leaking information to a competitor, HUNDEN backtracked, revealing in an interview with danish site TV 2 that “some players” from Heroic were aware of him abusing the bug.

The evidence TV 2 provides includes a conversation between Nikolaj ‘niko’ Kristensen and HUNDEN, where niko apparently admits to knowing about the bug.

The alleged snippet of a conversation included in the article between the two was also shared with Dexerto as part of a larger document, and as such we can confirm the quotes used by TV 2 are included there as well:

niko: – “Everyone on our team knew.”

Nicolai ‘HUNDEN’ Petersen: “Yes, yes.”

Nikolaj ‘niko’ Kristensen: “Maybe not in the first match, but after. Everyone knew.”

According to TV 2 that’s just part of “a longer dialogue between the two people” that the site was able to gain insight into. HUNDEN also told the site that on Friday night (September 3) he had submitted documentation to ESIC.

The site went on to say they had presented this information to niko, now on the OG roster, who said he had no comment on the matter.

However, in a written response to TV 2 Heroic CEO Joachim Haraldsen refuted the claim HUNDEN had submitted anything to ESIC, and told TV 2 he’d “had enough” of the former coaches accusations.

“I have honestly had enough of HUNDEN’s attacks on all the boys he has trained. I think he should grow up and take responsibility for what he did,” Haraldsen is quoted as saying in a written response. “He’s told TV 2 that he would submit his documentation to ESIC (Esports Integrity Commission). So far we have not seen anything.”

“We will certainly help ESIC with all the material they may need from us, but we no longer want to enter into a public discussion about accusations that ‘someone’ knew ‘something’ when it is based solely on isolated fragments of information without any context,” he continued. “This is not the way to prove or disprove anything.”

Dexerto will continue to follow this developing story as it happens and as more details come out, so be sure to check back for updates as they happen.