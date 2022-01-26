How to watch Fortnite Streamer Bowl 3: Dates, stream & more

The third annual Twitch Rivals Fortnite Streamer Bowl is fast approaching, with $1,000,000 to charity on the line. Here is how to watch, when it starts, and who will be involved in the action.

For the third year in a row, Twitch Rivals is partnering with Epic and the NFLPA to host the Streamer Bowl.

Last year’s Fortnite Streamer Bowl winner was pro-player IWNL, who just barely came out on top.

The event will see 60 players make up 20 different trios comprised of NFL stars, Twitch streamers, and Community Champions who will come together to duke it out in Fortnite.

How to watch Fortnite Streamer Bowl 3

Streamer Bowl 3 will be streamed on the Twitch Rivals official page.

The tournament will be four rounds, and points will be awarded for placement in each round and for eliminations.

When is Fortnite Streamer Bowl 3 happening?

The event will take place on February 9 at 6 pm EST, 9 pm PST, and 12 am BST.

Just four days before the Super Bowl, the tournament is looking to build excitement for the league’s 56th title match both of which are being held in Los Angeles.

Who is participating in Fortnite Streamer Bowl 3?

As of now, we don’t know who the NFL players, Twitch streamers, or community members will be.

The announcement for who the participants will be shown will appear on the official website before the event takes place, so stay tuned to see if you’re favorite NFL star made the cut.