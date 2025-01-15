How to watch Evo Awards 2025: Date, categories, where to vote, more

The Fighting Game Community is in for a treat as the inaugural Evo Awards event has been announced. From when it goes down to how you can get involved in the voting process, here’s everything you need to know.

The Evolution Championship Series (Evo) has been a landmark esports event on the calendar every year for the past few decades, evolving into one of the most widely-watched gaming tournaments on the planet.

Now in 2025, while the event itself returns in a big way, Evo is also adding another night of fun to the festivities. This year is set to debut the Evo Awards show, a celebration of the FGC and all that makes it great.

Hosts have teased the event will feature a number of announcements from Evo partners, perhaps indicating a few reveals from prolific fighting game devs. So if you’re eager to tune in, we’ve got you covered with all there is to know.

When are the 2025 Evo Awards?

The first-of-its-kind event is scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2025.

This means the Evo Awards takes place six months ahead of the actual competition itself, with Evo 2025 scheduled for August 1-3.

Evo The first-ever Evo Awards takes place on February 15, 2025.

How to watch 2025 Evo Awards

The inaugural Evo Awards event is strictly invite-only, meaning fans can’t purchase tickets to attend. Only invited pro players, content creators, and the like will be allowed access to the venue in Los Angeles.

However, for those eager to watch along from home, the 2025 Evo Awards will be streamed live on Evo’s Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

All Evo Award categories

There are 21 awards categories in total for this inaugural event, ranging from the expected, like player of the year, moment of the year, and best FGC local, all the way through to the more wacky awards like meme of the year, best pop off, and more.

Who could forget Hayao’s hilarious moment at the Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike finals, or Punk’s emotional Street Fighter 6 win at Evo 2024? Now we finally have a place for these iconic moments to get the recognition they deserve.

The full list of awards is as follows:

Best Pop Off

FGC Content of the Year

FGC Meme of the Year

Comeback of the Year

Match of the Year Award

Best Commentator Duo

Best Commentator Call

Best Custom Hardware

Best FGC Cosplay

Best Dressed

Best Button of the Year

Tech of the Year

Marketing Campaign of the Year

Fighting Game Release of the Year

They’ve Got Next

Best FGC Local

Invitational of the Year

Content Creator of the Year

Commentator of the Year

Player of the Year

Moment of the Year

How to vote

Voting can be done by heading to the official Evo site and navigating to the awards category. Here, you’ll be presented with all 21 award categories, along with the nominations in each.

Simply click on your chosen nominee, submit your email address, and your vote will be added to the tally. That’s all there is to it.

No doubt millions of votes will be filed over the coming weeks as the 2025 Evo Awards takes shape. Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to speed here with all the big winners on the day.