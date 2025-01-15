How to watch Evo Awards 2025: Date, categories, where to vote, more

How to watch Evo Awards 2025: Date, categories, where to vote, moreRobert Paul / Evo
The Fighting Game Community is in for a treat as the inaugural Evo Awards event has been announced. From when it goes down to how you can get involved in the voting process, here’s everything you need to know.
The Evolution Championship Series (Evo) has been a landmark esports event on the calendar every year for the past few decades, evolving into one of the most widely-watched gaming tournaments on the planet.
Now in 2025, while the event itself returns in a big way, Evo is also adding another night of fun to the festivities. This year is set to debut the Evo Awards show, a celebration of the FGC and all that makes it great.
Hosts have teased the event will feature a number of announcements from Evo partners, perhaps indicating a few reveals from prolific fighting game devs. So if you’re eager to tune in, we’ve got you covered with all there is to know.
When are the 2025 Evo Awards?
The first-of-its-kind event is scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2025.
This means the Evo Awards takes place six months ahead of the actual competition itself, with Evo 2025 scheduled for August 1-3.
How to watch 2025 Evo Awards
The inaugural Evo Awards event is strictly invite-only, meaning fans can’t purchase tickets to attend. Only invited pro players, content creators, and the like will be allowed access to the venue in Los Angeles.
However, for those eager to watch along from home, the 2025 Evo Awards will be streamed live on Evo’s Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.
All Evo Award categories
There are 21 awards categories in total for this inaugural event, ranging from the expected, like player of the year, moment of the year, and best FGC local, all the way through to the more wacky awards like meme of the year, best pop off, and more.
Who could forget Hayao’s hilarious moment at the Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike finals, or Punk’s emotional Street Fighter 6 win at Evo 2024? Now we finally have a place for these iconic moments to get the recognition they deserve.
The full list of awards is as follows:
- Best Pop Off
- FGC Content of the Year
- FGC Meme of the Year
- Comeback of the Year
- Match of the Year Award
- Best Commentator Duo
- Best Commentator Call
- Best Custom Hardware
- Best FGC Cosplay
- Best Dressed
- Best Button of the Year
- Tech of the Year
- Marketing Campaign of the Year
- Fighting Game Release of the Year
- They’ve Got Next
- Best FGC Local
- Invitational of the Year
- Content Creator of the Year
- Commentator of the Year
- Player of the Year
- Moment of the Year
How to vote
Voting can be done by heading to the official Evo site and navigating to the awards category. Here, you’ll be presented with all 21 award categories, along with the nominations in each.
Simply click on your chosen nominee, submit your email address, and your vote will be added to the tally. That’s all there is to it.
No doubt millions of votes will be filed over the coming weeks as the 2025 Evo Awards takes shape. Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to speed here with all the big winners on the day.