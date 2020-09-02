How to watch $500k PGL Quake Pro League 2020-21

PGL Esports have announced the return of the Quake Pro League for the 2020-2021 season, with over $500,000 up for grabs in prize money.

It's only been a few weeks since the dust settled on an incredible QuakeCon Championship, when Team Liquid's Shane 'rapha' Hendrixson proved he's one of the greatest Quake players to ever touch the game by claiming his sixth world championship, and the 2019-2020 Pro League MVP award.

Now, after a few weeks off, Bethesda and PGL are teaming up to kick-off the new season, with action set to begin on Sunday, September 6. The best Quake Champions players from around the world will start their campaigns in earnest, as they aim to earn bragging rights, and the opportunity to battle for the prestigious championship belt at QuakeCon 2021.

With the action set to come thick and fast over the 13-week Pro League season, here's how you can catch all the action.

When does the Quake Pro League start?

The Quake Pro League returns on Sunday, September 6, with broadcasts emanating from the PGL Studios in Bucharest, Romania, every week. Matches themselves will be played online, although PGL and Bethesda hope to have players in the studio for the Stage Finals in December.

Matches in both the European and Americas division will take place every week, with proceedings starting at 7:00 AM (PT) / 10:00 AM (ET) /3:00 PM (BST). Matches will take place on the official Quake Twitch channel, which has been embedded below.

Stream

What is the format for Quake Pro League 2020-21?

For the 2020-21 season, players will be once again divided into two divisions: The Americas and Europe. Over the course of 13 weeks, players will take on the other competitors in their division in round-robin play, with their overall record determining their cut of the prize pool, and their seeds heading into Stage Finals.

Those players, along with the open Challengers qualifiers, will then head to the PGL Studios to compete in a 24-person double-elimination bracket based on their regular season performance, integrating both divisions to see who truly is the best in the world.

What is Quake Challengers?

Challengers will take place over the course of nine weeks starting September 26, with players competing in a single-elimination bracket for the first eight. Two players from each week will qualify for Challengers Playoffs, with the top two players in both The Americas and Europe earning a spot against the pros at the Stage Finals.

Quake Pro League 2020-21 Schedule

Regular season matches will take place over 13 weeks, with Stage Finals set for December. You can view the full schedule below.

Week 01: Sunday: 09/06 – Online PGL Studios.

Week 02: Sunday: 09/13 – Online PGL Studios.

Week 03: Sunday: 09/20 – Online PGL Studios.

Week 04: Sunday: 09/27 – Online PGL Studios.

Week 05: Sunday: 10/04 – Online PGL Studios.

Week 06: Sunday: 10/11 – Online PGL Studios.

Week 07: Sunday: 10/18 – Online PGL Studios.

Week 08: Sunday: 10/25 – Online PGL Studios.

Week 09: Sunday: 11/01 – Online PGL Studios.

Week 10: Sunday: 11/08 – Online PGL Studios.

Week 11: Sunday: 11/15 – Online PGL Studios.

Week 12: Sunday: 11/22 – Online PGL Studios.

Week 13: Sunday: 11/29 – Online PGL Studios.

Week 14: BREAK.

Week 15: Friday-Sunday: 12/11-13 Stage 1 Finals.

What is the prize pool for Quake Pro League 2020-21?

Unlike previous years, players will earn money for winning matches during the regular season, with $150 up for grabs every time they pick up a victory. There's also $50 for the loser, which will hopefully take some of the sting out of defeat.

Over the course of the season, $500,000 will be given away across Stage 1 and 2 Finals, and then the Quake World Championship as well. You can view a full breakdown of the prize pool below.

Regular Season Matches - $150,000+

$150 map win.

$50 map loss.

Stage 1 Finals - $100,000

21st - 24th - $1,000.

17th - 20th - $2,000.

13th - 16th - $2,750.

9th - 12th - $3,750.

7th - 8th - $5,000.

5th - 6th - $6,000.

4th - $7,000.

3rd - $8,000.

2nd - $10,000.

1st - $15,000.

Stage 2 Finals - $100,000

21st - 24th - $1,000.

17th - 20th - $2,000.

13th - 16th - $2,750.

9th - 12th - $3,750.

7th - 8th - $5,000.

5th - 6th - $6,000.

4th - $7,000.

3rd - $8,000.

2nd - $10,000.

1st - $15,000.

Quake World Championship - $150,000