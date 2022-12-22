How James BanKs avoided a “dark” path because of esports

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

CS:GO caster James ‘BanKs’ explained how esports was his saving grace in an exclusive interview with Dexerto.

When NAVI won PGL Stockholm 2021, it wasn’t just NAVI superstar s1mple celebrating the achievement. Long after the event was over and the last fans had exited the venue, BanKs laid on the floor of the stage and thought to himself, “I’ve done it!”

BanKs had just undergone the toughest challenge of his life – losing his wife while working in Stockholm. Now, he says the “game kept me focused on my love and passion and kept me out of a dark place during a dark time.”

Esports holds a special place in BanKs‘ heart, and his ties run much deeper than the average fan or professional player. He shared the story of his journey in esports and how he always knew it was his calling in life.

Esports was an escape

BanKs grew up in a low-income family in the public housing system of London. He admitted, “I had an amazing family, but I just took a few wrong turns.” He was diagnosed with diabetes at a young age; in some ways, the diagnosis served as a blessing in disguise.

He was forced to stay home for treatment, and this allowed him to discover CS:GO. “Counter-Strike has been the most consistent thing in my life, and I am so thankful for it. Never did I imagine it would be more than just playing a game.”

In 2003, at age 13, BanKs watched SK Sweeden, which ignited his passion for esports LAN tournaments. He also competed in his first live event that same year with friends. He didn’t win a single match, but “I kept going through, never give up, guys!”

Five years later, and studying in college, BanKs didn’t have time to play on a CS:GO team, so he transitioned to Virtua Fighter 5. Playing a one-on-one game allowed him to balance school and esports simultaneously. Religious play and practice culminated with a silver medal at the UK qualifiers.

“My goal was always to stay in esports and never stop, no matter what role it was.”

BanKs finally gets his big break in CS:GO

BanKs’ perseverance finally paid off in 2014. He was invited to be an interviewer with Gfinity at G3. Conducting interviews on YouTube helped him prepare for the moment, and despite being “incredibly nervous,” he credited Richard Lewis, Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields, and Scott ‘SirScoots’ Smith for helping him.

Being an avid esports fan and building relationships vaulted BanKs into the position he is in today.

“I try to be as compassionate and empathetic as possible with all players and follow their mood while understanding where I can push things and where I should hold back.”

CS:GO draws in massive crowds, and BanKs lives for meeting fans and people who love the game as much as him. PGL Antwerp 2022 broke the game’s attendance record, hosting over 20,000 passionate fans, and BanKs was in the midst of it all, soaking everything in.

“The more they give, the more I feel energized. It is a really hard feeling to explain, but it is where I feel I do my best work, it is where I feel my happiest.”

“Where I feel my happiest”

For BanKs, esports is more than a sweet escape or an important hobby. In a tragic turn of events, the caster lost his wife as he was working PGL Stockholm 2021. BanKs was devastated, but he wasn’t alone. He describes that event as a “beautiful distraction” as community members rallied around him after suffering such a great loss.

“It was the best event and the hardest event for me. My favorite team NAVI won, finally, after their dedication and commitment to CS: GO, they won a major, and my friend S1mple, the greatest player of all time, achieved his dream.”

Twitter: BanKs BanKs’ wife passed in 2021, while he was working at the PGL Stockholm Major.

s1mple spent time with BanKs throughout PGL Stockholm and, after lifting up the championship trophy, says the pro “gave me his Major winning mouse that I will cherish forever.”

As BanKs laid on the Stockholm stage and felt waves of emotion pour over him, the experience was a confirmation of his love and passion for esports.

Being on stage absorbing the energy of a crowd is where BanKs feels the happiest, and hardships faced at several stages of life led him to the conclusion that esports “was a way out of everything bad.”