Hitch explains why he believes OpTic will return to their former glory

OpTic Gaming’s creative director Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards has explained how he plans to help bring OpTic back to its former glory after years of fierce competition from the likes of FaZe Clan and 100 Thieves.

In the early days of Call of Duty content stardom, OpTic set the blueprint for what was to come for many esports organizations, with their highly popular YouTube videos.

Not long after came the likes of FaZe Clan, who in recent years have absolutely skyrocketed while OpTic went through somewhat of an identity crisis, as it passed between various owners.

The buzz around the org has started to grow back, though, especially since their merger with Envy, another longstanding staple of the CoD scene.

During a Dexerto Originals documentary, in which we spoke about all things OpTic and his life up until now, Hitch spoke about how he came to be in OpTic and the future of the company.

After discussing how they lost OpTic, then eventually managed to get it back, Hitch suggested there’s a lot of promise in the org as it is now.

“Now we finally have it [the brand] again,” he said. “Already, we’re already making waves. I think it’s only a matter of time before we get back either on top or, you know … all these red orgs keep doing their thing.” By ‘red orgs’, Hitch is referring to FaZe and 100 Thieves.

He goes on to say that they want to take this core group of people and grow that out, adding that he’s “really excited” about the future.

He even suggested that he would “love to do” a collab with 100 Thieves, similar to the one they did with FaZe Clan, but that that’s “between the two head honchos.”

Only a few years ago OpTic was arguably the biggest esports organization in the world. While their grip on that spot might have loosened, Hitch has no doubt that they’ll return back to their former glory.