Hastr0 explains why he's stepping down as Team Envy CEO

Team Envy founder Mike ‘Hastr0’ Rufail is stepping down from the lead position in his organization, and is making way for a new face to fill the spot of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In a video Hastr0 shared via Twitter on July 9, the now-former CEO assured fans and friends alike that this was not only a positive change for the company but a welcomed change for himself as it will mean more time getting back to ground floor of esports.

“I'm not really going anywhere,” He said. “I’m actually going to be seen more and I get to go back doing what I used to do. Really just being there for my teams, my players and really being able to talk to you guys (the fans).”

He will now be Envy’s Chief Gaming Officer, alongside his standing position as a board member of the team he molded for the past decade.

Some big news today.This was my decision. I'm very excited about the future of @Envy and how far we have come. I can't thank you all enough for over a decade of fantastic memories. Cheers to many more good years ahead. pic.twitter.com/23VPqNxfaq — Mike Rufail (@hastr0) July 9, 2020

Filling in the spot as CEO will be Adam Rymer who is transitioning from the entertainment space to become the lead for one of the biggest esports companies in the world.

“Gaming is the fastest-growing sport and most exciting area in all of media and entertainment right now,” Rymer said. “As a lifelong fan, harnessing that potential to drive forward an organization as highly regarded as Envy and working side-by-side with some of the top industry leaders is a huge honor, and a challenge I’m looking forward to taking on.”

This is a natural progression for Envy. The team has already solidified their position as one of the most recognized names in a wide range of esports including Call of Duty, Rocket League, Overwatch (as the Dallas Fuel), CS:GO, and more.

Adding someone with Rymer’s background would bolster their presence in those sectors while taking care of the operating standpoint as Hastr0 continues the competitive aspect as CGO.

“Adding Adam to our leadership team will help accelerate the steps we are taking to grow and reach Envy Gaming’s potential as an organization that delivers world-class entertainment, events, fan experiences, content and more,” Hastr0 said. “With Adam onboard, I can dedicate myself to my first passion: developing players and fielding competitive esports teams that maintain and build on our organization’s winning tradition.”

As for Hastr0, he still expects to be pretty busy taking care of Envy and its teams/players, but he's looking forward to spending more time with family and loved ones.