Man Utd & England defender Harry Maguire boards new esports org - Dexerto

Harry Maguire, a professional footballer for Manchester United and the England national team, has joined Semper Fortis Esports as a brand ambassador.

Announcing the appointment on May 25, 2021, the new UK esports organization has confirmed speculation from earlier this month in which he would attach himself to Semper Fortis Esports.

Much like with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the team’s other brand ambassador, Maguire will be paid through warrants, which represent the right for him to purchase stock in the company after one year.

The footballer is expected to promote Semper Fortis Esports online through his social platforms while also providing advice and mentorship to the company based on his experience in professional competition.

This announcement follows on quickly from the appointment of Everton and England footballer Calvert-Lewin as a brand ambassador for the organization.

It appears as if Semper Fortis Esports are following in the footsteps of fellow org Guild Esports. Both are based in the United Kingdom, both are now listed publicly to allow retail investors to acquire shares, and both now have prominent names from the world of football attached as brand ambassadors.

Semper Fortis currently compete in Rocket League, having acquired the Top Blokes brand and the roster that represents it earlier in 2021. The team is considered by many to be one of the best outfits in Europe.

The momentum continues!@SFesports_GG is proud to announce its latest brand ambassador appointment in @HarryMaguire93. It's officially game on. Welcome to the Semper Fortis Family @HarryMaguire93!#SEMP pic.twitter.com/AOsB3ere5v — Semper Fortis Esports (@SFesports_GG) May 25, 2021

“When I’m not on the pitch and training one of my favourite ways to relax is playing online against teammates and friends,” said Maguire. “When I was approached by Semper Fortis to become one of its ambassadors I was really intrigued about what they are looking to achieve in gaming and esports.

“As an athlete I understand the pressures of a competitive environment and I am excited to share my experience of competing in the world’s biggest leagues with Semper Fortis. We already have lots of exciting projects in the pipeline for this year, so watch this space.”