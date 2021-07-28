GameSquare Esports adds Conor McGregor’s Paradigm agency as advisors

GameSquare Esports have announced the appointment of sports agency, Paradigm Sports, to their advisory board, led by founder Audie Attar.

With hopes of capitalizing on the ongoing convergence of esports and sports, GameSquare are keeping the ball rolling by bringing in the team behind Paradigm to help advise them on future moves.

The agency is perhaps best known for representing mixed martial artist Conor McGregor. They claim to have been part of the largest combat sports event to date in Floyd Mayweather versus McGregor, the largest men’s contract in MMA history with McGregor, and the largest women’s contract in MMA history with Cris Cyborg.

GameSquare have made headlines in recent months through several appointments and acquisitions. In the past few weeks alone, they’ve acquired North American organization Complexity Gaming for $27m and gaming agency Cut+Sew for $7.85m.

The company, which is publicly listed on OTC Markets, has also announced famed skateboarder Tony Hawk and the Wolf of Wall Street, Jordan Belfort, as advisors in recent months.

Attar will provide advice to GameSquare’s leaders based upon his years of experience in combat sports, given that it’s claimed his agency has negotiated over $650m in contracts during its existence.

“I am very excited by Paradigm Sports’ announcement of an advisory board position with GameSquare,” said McGregor. “Both companies are industry leaders, and I believe that esports is the future of the sports world with many athletes, teams and leagues getting involved in the space.

“I look forward to Audie and the team at Paradigm Sports’ bringing their expertise to collaborate and bridge the gap between traditional sports and the esports world.”