G2 Esports releases music video ‘Detonate’ featuring NiKo, JKnaps, mimi

G2 Esports released its second single “Detonate” with an accompanying music video featuring Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač, Jacob ‘JKnaps’ Knapman and Michaela ‘mimi’ Lintrup along with its other esports stars, content creators, and industry figures.

G2 launched its own music label in 2022 in partnership with Warner Music group and released its debut single “Our Way.” The organization continued its venture into the music industry with “Detonate,” which dropped on January 12. The new single features many faces from the G2 organization in its music video, in a similar fashion to “Our Way.”

The song features vocals from Jeris Johnson of TikTok fame and Theresa Jarvis from the English rock band Yonaka. In the song and video description, G2 Esports said “Detonate” represents the organization’s “ambitions for the 2023 competitive season, blowing up preconceived notions of the brand while celebrating the diversity and unity of the faces behind G2.”

Article continues after ad

The video and statement around it come months after the organization’s controversy around its former CEO Carlos Rodríguez associating with controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his departure from the company.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

G2 highlights esports players in music video

The music video features many representatives from G2’s various esports teams. NiKo, Nemanja ‘huNter-‘ Kovač, and Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov from the organization’s CS:GO team are proudly displayed in the video alongside G2 Gozen players mimi and Petra ‘Petra’ Stoker. Players from the League of Legends team also make an appearance, alongside League of Legends European Championship desk host Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere and interviewer Laure ‘Bulii’ Valée.

Article continues after ad

The new single coincides with G2’s new 2023 jersey launch and features most of its new apparel for the upcoming season.

G2 is not the only esports organization dipping its toes into the music industry. Fnatic, Evil Geniuses, and other esports brands have released or worked with artists to create original music and videos for announcements or various activations. Fnatic also has its own music label.