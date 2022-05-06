Forbes’ most valuable esports orgs: TSM, 100 Thieves, Team Liquid & more

Business magazine Forbes has released its list of the most valuable esports organizations of 2022, with some familiar names and new entries popping up on the annual list.

Each year, there is a lot of discussion over Forbes’ esports team ranking, with debate surrounding around how accurate the figures are and how certain teams can build so much value more than some of their biggest competitors.

In 2021, the list was topped by TSM, with Cloud9 coming in at second place and Team Liquid in third.

While all of these organizations are still cropping up in the top 10, the list has changed quite a lot.

Advertisement

At the top of Forbes’ 2022 evaluations are TSM, who have retained the number one spot ever since they first reached it in 2019.

Read More: First Asian Games with esports as medal event officially postponed

Here’s Forbes’ full list of 2022’s most valuable esports teams in the world:

TSM ($540m) 100 Thieves ($460m) Team Liquid ($440m) FaZe Clan ($400m) Cloud9 ($380m) G2 Esports ($340m) Fnatic ($260m) Gen. G ($250m) NRG ($240m) T1 ($220m)

The most notable jump belongs to 100 Thieves, who have leapfrogged some of their fiercest competition to move into second place, knocking rival North American organizations Liquid, FaZe Clan, and Cloud 9 down the pecking order.

If these figures are accurate, that would mean that the ten most valuable esports companies are worth a combined $3.5 billion, up 46% from the last edition of the list, in December 2020.

Advertisement

At this rate, the question becomes whether any organization can topple TSM at the top of the list — 100 Thieves’ rate of growth might just put them there in 2023.