EsportsEsports

Fnatic Leo’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

Fnatic
Fnatic Leo and his Valorant settingsColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Fnatic Valorant pro Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson is considered one of the best Valorant players in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about Leo’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

Leo rose to prominence in 2022 on Guild Esports as a young Initiator prospect and bloomed into one of the best in the role. With Fnatic, Leo continued to showcase his skills and was the team’s best player at VCT LOCK//IN when the EMEA team came away with the trophy.

For those looking to improve at Valorant and who might be wondering what Fnatic Leo’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Leo Fnatic ValorantLance Skundrich/Riot Games
Leo helped Fnatic bring home the VCT LOCK//IN trophy.

Leo’s mouse settings

The Valorant pro players on a 0.41 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 164. He competes using a Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Black mouse.

Setting Value
DPI 400
Sensitivity 0.41
Zoom Sensitivity 1
eDPI 164
Hz 1000
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input Off
Mouse acceleration Off

Leo’s Valorant crosshair

Leo, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a white version of the reticle.  You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

  • 0;P;c;4;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value
Color White
Outlines On
Outline Opacity 1
Outline Thickness 1
Centre Dot Off
Center Dot Opacity N/A
Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value
Show Inner Lines On
Inner Lines Opacity 1.00
Inner Line Length 1.00
Inner Lines Thickness 1.00
Inner Line Offset 2
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value
Show Outer Lines Off
Outer Lines Opacity N/A
Outer Line Length N/A
Outer Lines Thickness N/A
Outer Line Offset N/A
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Leo’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value
Walk L-Shift
Crouch L-Ctrl
Jump Space Bar
Use Object F
Equip Primary Weapon 1
Equip Secondary Weapon 2
Equip Melee 3
Equip Spike 4
Ability: 1 Z
Ability: 2 C
Ability: 3 Q
Ability: Ultimate X

Leo’s monitor & resolution

Leo currently uses the Zowie XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the 5:4 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings:

Setting Value
Resolution 1280×1024
Aspect Ratio 5:4
Scaling Letterbox
Refresh Rate N/A
Response Time 1ms
Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, Leo chooses to play with his settings lower than the average player.

Article continues after ad
Setting Value
Multithreaded Rendering On
Material Quality Low
Texture Quality Low
Detail Quality Low
UI Quality High
Vignette On
VSync Off
Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x
Anisotropic Filtering 8x
Improve Clarity Off
Experimental Sharpening Off
Bloom On
Distortion On
Cast Shadows On

Leo’s equipment

Equipment ropz
Mouse Zowie XL2566K
Monitor Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Black
Keyboard Fnatic STREAK65
Headset N/A

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Fnatic Leo’s Valorant settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.