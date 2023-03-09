Fnatic Leo’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

Fnatic Valorant pro Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson is considered one of the best Valorant players in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about Leo’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.
Leo rose to prominence in 2022 on Guild Esports as a young Initiator prospect and bloomed into one of the best in the role. With Fnatic, Leo continued to showcase his skills and was the team’s best player at VCT LOCK//IN when the EMEA team came away with the trophy.
For those looking to improve at Valorant and who might be wondering what Fnatic Leo’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.
Contents
Leo’s mouse settings
The Valorant pro players on a 0.41 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 164. He competes using a Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Black mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|400
|Sensitivity
|0.41
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1
|eDPI
|164
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|Off
|Mouse acceleration
|Off
Leo’s Valorant crosshair
Leo, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.
- 0;P;c;4;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|White
|Outlines
|On
|Outline Opacity
|1
|Outline Thickness
|1
|Centre Dot
|Off
|Center Dot Opacity
|N/A
|Center Dot Thickness
|N/A
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1.00
|Inner Line Length
|1.00
|Inner Lines Thickness
|1.00
|Inner Line Offset
|2
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Outer Lines Opacity
|N/A
|Outer Line Length
|N/A
|Outer Lines Thickness
|N/A
|Outer Line Offset
|N/A
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Leo’s Valorant keybinds
|Setting
|Value
|Walk
|L-Shift
|Crouch
|L-Ctrl
|Jump
|Space Bar
|Use Object
|F
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|Equip Melee
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability: 1
|Z
|Ability: 2
|C
|Ability: 3
|Q
|Ability: Ultimate
|X
Leo’s monitor & resolution
Leo currently uses the Zowie XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the 5:4 aspect ratio.
Below are his full monitor settings:
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1280×1024
|Aspect Ratio
|5:4
|Scaling
|Letterbox
|Refresh Rate
|N/A
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
Like many other professional players, Leo chooses to play with his settings lower than the average player.
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|High
|Vignette
|On
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|MSAA 4x
|Anisotropic Filtering
|8x
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|Experimental Sharpening
|Off
|Bloom
|On
|Distortion
|On
|Cast Shadows
|On
Leo’s equipment
|Equipment
|ropz
|Mouse
|Zowie XL2566K
|Monitor
|Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Black
|Keyboard
|Fnatic STREAK65
|Headset
|N/A
That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Fnatic Leo’s Valorant settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.