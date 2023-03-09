Fnatic Leo’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

Fnatic Valorant pro Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson is considered one of the best Valorant players in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about Leo’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

Leo rose to prominence in 2022 on Guild Esports as a young Initiator prospect and bloomed into one of the best in the role. With Fnatic, Leo continued to showcase his skills and was the team’s best player at VCT LOCK//IN when the EMEA team came away with the trophy.

For those looking to improve at Valorant and who might be wondering what Fnatic Leo’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games Leo helped Fnatic bring home the VCT LOCK//IN trophy.

Leo’s mouse settings

The Valorant pro players on a 0.41 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 164. He competes using a Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Black mouse.

Setting Value DPI 400 Sensitivity 0.41 Zoom Sensitivity 1 eDPI 164 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input Off Mouse acceleration Off

Leo’s Valorant crosshair

Leo, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

0;P;c;4;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value Color White Outlines On Outline Opacity 1 Outline Thickness 1 Centre Dot Off Center Dot Opacity N/A Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1.00 Inner Line Length 1.00 Inner Lines Thickness 1.00 Inner Line Offset 2 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines Off Outer Lines Opacity N/A Outer Line Length N/A Outer Lines Thickness N/A Outer Line Offset N/A Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Leo’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability: 1 Z Ability: 2 C Ability: 3 Q Ability: Ultimate X

Leo’s monitor & resolution

Leo currently uses the Zowie XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the 5:4 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings:

Setting Value Resolution 1280×1024 Aspect Ratio 5:4 Scaling Letterbox Refresh Rate N/A Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, Leo chooses to play with his settings lower than the average player.

Article continues after ad

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality High Vignette On VSync Off Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering 8x Improve Clarity Off Experimental Sharpening Off Bloom On Distortion On Cast Shadows On

Leo’s equipment

Equipment ropz Mouse Zowie XL2566K Monitor Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Black Keyboard Fnatic STREAK65 Headset N/A

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Fnatic Leo’s Valorant settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.