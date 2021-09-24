Fnatic enter “multi-million” three-year deal with ASOS

London-based esports organization Fnatic have established a “multi-million-pound” three-year partnership with online fashion retailers ASOS.

Fnatic are among the most prominent brands in the UK esports ecosystem and they have now joined forces with one of the nation’s biggest online fashion retailers.

The agreement has been made for an initial three-year period and it’s claimed to be worth millions of pounds, though a specific value was not disclosed in the release.

Fnatic and ASOS will work together to bring the “gaming and fashion worlds together” by hosting activations — both online and offline — over the next three years. The fashion company will also serve as a jersey sponsor for Fnatic.

The partnership activations include Fnatic’s players and creators featuring multiple content series and ASOS campaigns, as well as “VR experiences and AR filters.” An alternative, third kit will be produced for the org, and it’s stated that the brands will also work together to produce “in-game experiences and digital products.”

Fnatic officially entered the world of fashion when they collaborated with Italian luxury brand Gucci in June 2020. They produced a watch inspired by the org’s League of Legends team that cost £1,150 ($1,574.38).

The British org recently made headlines when they signed a $15m deal with cryptocurrency exchange platform Crypto.com in a five-year deal.

It’s time to do fashion on our terms. Welcome @ASOS to the Black and Orange. pic.twitter.com/KodaqQv5Ha — FNATIC (@FNATIC) September 24, 2021

“Gaming and fashion are both passions for young adults and as esports continue to boom, we’re incredibly excited about this partnership,” said ASOS chief growth officer Robert Birge.

“GenZ-ers increasingly express their style in both the physical and digital worlds and this is something we’re excited to fuel. We’re also looking forward to seeing some of the world’s greatest esports athletes wear our name on their Fnatic jerseys at the Worlds in Iceland.”