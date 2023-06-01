FlyQuest expand esports program with women’s Valorant & CSGO teams

FlyQuest has announced its acquisition of the former CLG Red Valorant and CS:GO teams, now called FlyQuest Red, in an expansion of its esports program.

FlyQuest has a relatively small esports roster. The organization has a team in the LCS and some Super Smash Bros. players signed to its brand, but nothing much outside of that. On June 1, FlyQuest announced an expansion of its esports department as it signed a women’s roster in Valorant and another in CS:GO.

The green esports organization picked up the former CLG Red squads in both tactical shooters after CLG, a legacy esports brand and company, was shut down and acquired by NRG Esports. NRG declined to pick up any teams or players from CLG after the acquisition, except for the League of Legends roster and LCS spot, which left the two CLG Red rosters without a home.

Now with FlyQuest at the helm, the former CLG Red Twitter account and teams have been rebranded as FLY RED.

FlyQuest sign former CLG Red Valorant and CS:GO rosters

CLG Red was brought to life in 2015 as the women’s CS:GO team took to the competitive circuit with a roster of players that are still active in the esports industry to this day. The brand entered into Valorant in 2021 and tried its hand at the Riot Games ran Game Changers circuit.

After the demise of CLG, the CS:GO team continued on without an organization under the name Red Ded Redemption while the Valorant squad was signed by Moist Moguls for the duration of the first Game Changers event of 2023.

Now, both squads have found a new, permanent, home with FlyQuest. The former director of marketing at CLG said the move to FlyQuest happened thanks to the help of Stephanie ‘missharvey’ Harvey, one of the original members of CLG Red and now director of FLY RED, and Greg Kim, the former head of CLG.

The announcement has been received well by fans of the CLG Red brand and the wider esports ecosystem. Fans will be able to see the Valorant team debut under its new esports organization at Game Changers Series II.