Esports World Cup 2025: All games, dates & more

The Esports World Cup is back once again in 2025, bringing together dozens of esports communities to compete for millions of dollars across multiple tournaments. Here’s all we know about the EWC so far.

2024 saw the first official Esports World Cup hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with over $60 million in prize pool handed out across multiple different esport titles. From FGC to FPS, and MOBAs to sports games, just about every major game was out there.

With plans to go even bigger in 2025, the EWC is set to take place throughout the whole summer once again. Here are the details that have been announced so far.

All games

Below is a full list of titles that will be played at the Esports World Cup, with more still to be announced:

In addition to these, there are two more game announcements expected at the end of February.

The dates for most of the EWC tournaments have not yet been announced.

Only two have been revealed and they are Counter-Strike 2, which will be from August 20-24, and Chess, which is July 31-August 3.

Prize pool

There is not yet a prize pool for the Esports World Cup this year for the overall tournament series, or for most of the games.

However, as CS2 has already been announced, we know that they will have a $1.25m prize pool – a bump up from 2024’s $1.05m.

Similarly, in Chess’ first year at EWC, they will have a $1.5m prize pool.

With the first EWC tournament expected to get started in June or July, there are now only a few months before things kick off, so we anticipate many more announcements in the coming weeks and a clearer schedule to unfold in the process.