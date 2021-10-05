Esports betting giants Rivalry go public on TSX Venture Exchange

Esports betting company Rivalry have officially listed themselves on the TSX Venture Exchange, meaning they’re now a public company.

The world of esports betting has been a subject of notable growth in recent years, with the industry sky-rocketing to new levels in the period when traditional sports betting was not available because of the global health crisis.

While some traditional sportsbooks added esports markets to their offering, esports-focused companies such as Rivalry and Luckbox — who went public on the TSX Venture Exchange in January 2021 — were already prepared for the influx of customers.

Now, Rivalry are joining their competitors Luckbox on the Toronto exchange in an effort to “build on this momentum” by increasing their presence into new markets such as Australia and Canada, developing new products, and building upon their social media presence and video content.

1/ I'm the Co-Founder & CEO of Rivalry. We're a global esports focused sportsbook & media co slated to go public via direct listing next Tues Oct 5th on the TSXV, ticker $RVLY (~$180M CAD EV). This week is our roadshow and I thought it would be interesting to twtr 🧵 preso. pic.twitter.com/ab0b1UBG70 — Steven Salz (@StevenSalz) September 30, 2021

While Rivalry claim that they are the “most engaged esports betting brand in the world,” they also operate within sports and casino games. In fact, they plan to develop “innovative multiplayer casino games” in the near future.

The betting company are based in Toronto and launched in August 2018 after being granted their Isle of Man gambling license. Over the course of their lifespan, they’ve sponsored major esports organizations like Fnatic and FURIA.

“Listing publicly on the TSXV marks the next major step in Rivalry’s journey,” said Rivalry CEO Steven Salz. “We are building the most comprehensive betting and entertainment experience for the next generation globally, and feel we are just getting started.

“Our team is grateful for the support of all our early investors and we look forward to continued mutual success.”