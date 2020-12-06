Logo
Envy CEO slams Forbes esports valuations as “utter garbage”

Published: 6/Dec/2020 11:14

by Joe Craven
Envy Gaming

Adam Rymer, Chief Executive Officer of Envy Gaming, has dismissed Forbes’ recent esports company valuations as “utter garbage,” after they named TSM, Cloud9 and Team Liquid as the most valuable orgs in the world. 

On December 5, Forbes published their list of the ten most valuable esports organizations in the world, offering a total value for each of the ten they listed.

Top of the list was Team SoloMid which was listed as being worth a jaw-dropping $410 million. Cloud9 and Team Liquid took the silver and bronze spots, with FaZe Clan, NRG and 100 Thieves also made the list.

However, as is fairly common with Forbes’ valuations, industry insiders have come out to criticize the list, no more notably than Envy Gaming CEO Adam Rymer.

Rymer took over as CEO of Envy in summer 2020, taking the reigns from Mike Rufail. Envy Gaming is the parent company of Team Envy, the CDL’s Dallas Empire and the Overwatch League’s Dallas Fuel.

On his LinkedIn, Rymer said: “This Forbes analysis is utter garbage. To be clear, this is not a criticism of the organizations included/mentioned all of whom deserve to be there. I have friends at all of them and have a great respect for what they are doing across the board, but in full transparency, this is a complete “drive-by”, cursory analysis which has led me to question the entire valuation/editorial capability of Forbes.”

Rymer went on to explain that since Forbes’ last valuation (in which Envy were ranked number 8), Envy has massively expanded, added Post Malone to their ownership group and won the inaugural CDL Championships. Regardless, they missed out on a top 10 spot. Rymer says that “at no point were we asked to provide data.”

Adam Rymer response on LinkedIn
LinkedIn: Adam Rymer
Rymer’s full response on LinkedIn.

“None of this was apparently relevant to this study to even be mentioned,” Rymer finished. “Based on the companies mentioned, one would think it was purely based on which organizations would give them the biggest article reach (which, to be fair, is certainly a contributor to value). In my honest opinion, this list has become a disservice to the entire industry.”

Rymer’s criticism is fairly scathing, and there are certainly some questions to address over the reasons behind Envy Gaming’s absence from the list.

Valorant First Strike NA Finals – 100 Thieves and TSM make grand final

Published: 6/Dec/2020 1:55 Updated: 6/Dec/2020 2:00

by Andrew Amos
Valorant First Strike NA Featured
Riot Games, Dexerto

North America’s best Valorant teams are going head-to-head in First Strike Global Finals. Eight strong teams have entered, but only one will emerge victorious. Here’s everything you need to know.

  • 100 Thieves upset Sentinels 2-1 to book a spot in the Grand Final.
  • They’ll face TSM, who took down Envy 2-0 to start the day.
  • Grand Final starts Sunday, December 6 at 4:00 PM EST.

Valorant First Strike NA: Stream

The $100,000 First Strike NA regional finals will be broadcast on the official Valorant NA Esports Twitch channel, as well as on the Valorant Twitch channel.

All the fixture details you need are below, so you won’t miss a match.

Valorant First Strike NA: Schedule & results

Day 4 — Sunday, December 6

Round Game PST EST GMT CET
Grand Final TSM vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM 9PM

Day 3 — Saturday, December 5

Round Game PST EST GMT CET
Semi-finals Envy 0-2 TSM 12PM 3PM 8PM 9PM
Sentinels 1-2 100 Thieves 3PM 6PM 11PM 12AM

100 Thieves set to play TSM in final

TSM and 100 Thieves are your Valorant First Strike NA Grand Finalists after two intense semi-finals. TSM swept aside Envy in a convincing 2-0 to kick off the day.

100 Thieves, however, have upset number one squad Sentinels 2-1 to make their first major grand final. The veterans pulled through, with numerous clutches from Steel and nitr0 giving them the edge.

Day 2 — Friday, December 4

Round Game PST EST GMT CET
Quarter-finals Sentinels 2-0 FaZe 12PM 3PM 8PM 9PM
100 Thieves 2-0 T1 3PM 6PM 11PM 12AM

Sentinels & 100 Thieves advance convincingly

Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won’s Sentinels beat up on fellow former Overwatch pros Shane ‘RawkusFlaherty and Andrej ‘babybay’ Francisty of FaZe Clan to breeze through the quarters 2-0.

To finish Day 2 out 100 Thieves put on a show against T1, who put up a fight, but weren’t able to overcome Hiko and the gang, who rolled on 2-0.

Day 1 — Thursday, December 3

Round Game PST EST GMT CET
Quarter-finals Envy 2-0 Immortals 12PM 3PM 8PM 9PM
Renegades 0-2 TSM 3PM 6PM 11PM 12AM

Envy & TSM stride into semis

Victor ‘Food’ Wong’s Reyna and Jake ‘kaboose’ McDonald’s Raze proved too hot to handle for Immortals on their surprise pick of Icebox. Ascent was a tighter affair, but Envy secured the series 13-5 (Icebox), 13-11 (Ascent).

TSM stormed through Renegades in convincing fashion. Both Matthew ‘Wardell’ Yu and Taylor ‘Drone’ Johnson ran rampant as they booked their place in the semi-final with a 13-1 (Ascent), 13-5 (Bind) win.

Valorant First Strike NA: Teams & players

While Sentinels are the favored team heading into the event, the competition is high! Below are the teams taking part.

Team Players
Team Envy food, crashies, FNS, mummAy, kaboose
100 Thieves Hiko, nitr0, steel, Asuna, dicey
Sentinels ShahZaM, SicK, sinatraa, zombs, dapr
Renegades retrQ, CP2, Winsum, randyySavage, Berghy
TSM reltuC, hazed, Wardell, Subroza, drone
FaZe Clan corey, ZachaREEE, Marved, babybay, Rawkus
T1 brax, AZK, Skadoodle, DaZeD, Spyder
Immortals Genghsta, jcStani, Jmoh, neptune, ShoT_UP

Valorant First Strike NA: Final Placements

  Team Players
1st TBD $40,000
2nd TBD $20,000
3rd-4th TBD $10,000
Envy
5th-8th T1 $5,000
FaZe Clan
Renegades
Immortals