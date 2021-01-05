Edward Gaming's new $1.5 billion esports industry park in pictures - Dexerto

LPL organization Edward Gaming and their parent company SuperGen have announced one of the biggest singular investments in esports to date. The construction of the Shanghai International NCC&Esports Center will cost over 10 billion yuan and is expected to be complete in 2023.

In the world of esports, the bar for organizations training facilities and headquarters has certainly been raised in recent years. It was only back in April that North American organization Team SoloMid announced their $50 million gaming facility. This remains the largest and most expensive esports center in the entire United States.

Since then, other esports organizations have announced huge and ambitious projects, including the LPL’s Edward Gaming who has begun construction on a billion-dollar esports industry park, based in Shanghai.

Esports center, pool, and more

The esports industry park, which is set to be complete in 2023, will function as Edward Gaming’s headquarters and training facility. However, the plans also incorporate various other features that truly set this apart from other esports construction projects.

For example, the park will include a dedicated venue, capable of hosting an on-site audience of 6,000 spectators. This will allow EDG to host their own events and bring fans into the center to watch their favorite team. On top of this, the park will include a 5-star esports-themed hotel and an indoor skydiving venue.

With the project set to be an estimated 500,000 square meters in size, there’s no doubt it’ll be a spectacle to behold when it’s finally complete. In the meantime, EDG’s teaser for the facility gives us a digital glimpse of what we can expect.

A digital glimpse at the Shanghai International NCC&E-sports Center! With a total investment of more than 10 billion yuan, it’ll not only act as EDG’s home venue, but also have facilities such as Asia’s deepest deep diving “pool” (40.4m), the largest indoor skydiving center, etc pic.twitter.com/7mryUtbDRk — Linda Pro League 🦦 (@iCrystalization) January 4, 2021

EDG and SuperGen are certainly going all-out with the size and scope of this esports industry park. It’s an incredibly ambitious project and it’ll be interesting to see how it comes along over the course of 2021.

There’s no doubt the bar is being raised every single year for the standard of esports facilities. It begs the question, what kind of projects can we expect to see in the next 10 years? At this point, it’s difficult to tell, but it’s certainly exciting to speculate.