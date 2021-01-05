 Edward Gaming's new $1.5 billion esports industry park in pictures - Dexerto
Edward Gaming’s new $1.5 billion esports industry park in pictures

Published: 5/Jan/2021 11:39

by Alex Garton
SuperGen

LPL organization Edward Gaming and their parent company SuperGen have announced one of the biggest singular investments in esports to date. The construction of the Shanghai International NCC&Esports Center will cost over 10 billion yuan and is expected to be complete in 2023.

In the world of esports, the bar for organizations training facilities and headquarters has certainly been raised in recent years. It was only back in April that North American organization Team SoloMid announced their $50 million gaming facility. This remains the largest and most expensive esports center in the entire United States.

Since then, other esports organizations have announced huge and ambitious projects, including the LPL’s Edward Gaming who has begun construction on a billion-dollar esports industry park, based in Shanghai.

SuperGen
The $1.5 billion industry park will be integrated with sustainable energy sources.

Esports center, pool, and more

The esports industry park, which is set to be complete in 2023, will function as Edward Gaming’s headquarters and training facility. However, the plans also incorporate various other features that truly set this apart from other esports construction projects.

For example, the park will include a dedicated venue, capable of hosting an on-site audience of 6,000 spectators. This will allow EDG to host their own events and bring fans into the center to watch their favorite team. On top of this, the park will include a 5-star esports-themed hotel and an indoor skydiving venue.

With the project set to be an estimated 500,000 square meters in size, there’s no doubt it’ll be a spectacle to behold when it’s finally complete. In the meantime, EDG’s teaser for the facility gives us a digital glimpse of what we can expect.

SuperGen
The park is set to provide over 2,000 esports related jobs.
SuperGen
EDG plans to host up to 300 esports competitions a year at the venue.

EDG and SuperGen are certainly going all-out with the size and scope of this esports industry park. It’s an incredibly ambitious project and it’ll be interesting to see how it comes along over the course of 2021.

There’s no doubt the bar is being raised every single year for the standard of esports facilities. It begs the question, what kind of projects can we expect to see in the next 10 years? At this point, it’s difficult to tell, but it’s certainly exciting to speculate.

Rogue reveals meaning behind org’s logo redesign

Published: 4/Jan/2021 16:00

by Adam Fitch
Rogue Logo Rebrand
Rogue

Rogue

Rogue, the North American organization owned and operated by ReKTGlobal, have revealed their new logo to kick-off 2021.

Described as a modernization of their previous visual identity, the brand refresh is also supposed to reflect the team’s “relentless competitiveness” across the titles they compete in.

The change comes just weeks ahead of the start of Riot Games’ LEC beginning its 2021 campaign. The spring season of the European League of Legends competition launches on January 22nd.

The organization explained that they evolved in 2020 and, presumably, this is why they felt it was necessary to change how they’re represented for the foreseeable future.

Rogue Old and New Logos
Rogue
Rogue’s new logo (right) isn’t a huge departure from their old logo (left).

Rogue also competes in the Ultraliga, the Polish national league for League of Legends, and in Psyonix’s Rocket League. They saw regional success in 2020 in the LEC, placing first in the regular season of the summer split and booking their spot in the World Championship.

With the momentum we gained over the past year, we felt like this was the right time to reimagine the Rogue brand,” said Anna Baumann, executive vice president of esports at ReKTGlobal. “This process was both exciting and terrifying – we know how deep the passion and love for our brand runs in our fans, so we worked hard to keep the essence of the Rogue logo, while modernizing it.”

ReKTGlobal owns a number of other companies outside of Rogue, including Call of Duty League franchise London Royal Ravens, talent management firm TXG, content agency Greenlit, fan loyalty company Fullcube, and marketing firm Fearless.

Vikkstar London Royal Ravens co-owner
London Royal Ravens / Call of Duty League
Rogue’s sister brand London Royal Ravens received investment from YouTuber Vikkstar in November 2020.

This is the latest in a long line of rebrands that we’ve seen in esports in recent months. The likes of Korean League of Legends competition LCK, current LoL world champions DAMWON Gaming, UK teams EXCEL and Enclave, Spanish org Team Heretics, and CoD franchise Chicago Huntsmen have also recently updated their branding.

The trend of logo changes appears to be, at least partly, due to brands feeling that they’ve become outdated and that they need to make sure their visual identity aligns with what they’ve evolved into over the past few years. As the industry becomes increasingly professional, the demands for brands to stand out increases.