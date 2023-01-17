Dota 2 pro player claims he was forced to pee in a bottle during DPC match

In a bizarre turn of events, Tundra Esports’ Dota 2 player Oliver ‘skiter’ Lepko was forced to pee in a bottle during his team’s Dota Pro Circuit match against Into The Breach after admins refused to allow a bathroom break.

The 2022-23 Dota Pro Circuit season is well underway, and a shocking event during Tundra Esports’ match against Into The Breach has stunned the community. The prohibition of bathroom breaks is a long-forgotten rule in Dota esports, but one that the PGL admins are enforcing.

Although the admins cannot be blamed for simply enforcing the rules, the main question that needs to be addressed is why bathroom breaks are prohibited. Many Dota 2 pro matches undergo a few pauses due to technical issues, but a pause because of a physical requirement is simply not allowed.

skiter forced to pee in a bottle as admins deny bathroom break

skiter, the carry for Tundra Esports, the defending TI champions, is one of the most prominent personalities in the Dota community. However, being refused a bathroom break is not something that he might have ever expected.

The Slovakian player posted about the incident on Twitter after finishing Tundra’s series against Into The Breach with a close 2-1 victory.

While many in the community are busy with their memes and banter about the incident, the other half is questioning the rules that prevent a player from taking a bathroom break when they need to. Given that Dota is a high-intensity esports title that requires constant focus and extreme concentration to master, a break of any kind can be considered a distraction for all 10 players in the lobby.

However, having to play for prolonged periods while controlling your need for a bathroom break can not only cause distractions in the game but also have long-term adverse effects on your physique. With matches in Dota 2 often lasting for more than an hour, it is high time that some changes are made to the rules of professional Dota 2.