DJ Esports announces new partnership with crypto exchange MoonPay

DJ Esports, a powerhouse crypto esports betting platform, has just brought on the popular crypto exchange, MoonPay, to enhance their platform’s processing times and lower the barrier to entry significantly.

DJ Esports, founded in August of 2021, has become a mainstay for those looking to place bets on competitive gaming competitions.

The platform is unique in that it exclusively utilizes cryptocurrency to fund plays, allowing users to use several popular coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Stellar Lumens (XLM), and several more. DJ Esports’ DeFi program boasts a 30% APR yield and cash-back rebates of 8%.

Today, DJ Esports has announced a new partnership with MoonPay, an exchange that will allow users to quickly and easily convert any fiat currency (USD, CAD, etc.) to crypto, for easier-than-ever esports betting.

DJ Esports partners with MoonPay

In a press release, DJ Esports explains that the addition of MoonPay to the platform will allow “users to get lower transaction fees, faster processing times, and a barrier-free entry to the world of crypto-based esports gaming.”

This removes the somewhat convoluted middleman for users of having to have a separate crypto wallet funding their betting accounts.

Now, you’ll be able to go directly from your credit/debit card to crypto on your DJ Esports account, thanks to MoonPay integration.

Users will still have to use a crypto wallet in the process, however, many easy-to-use platforms like PayPal are supported with MoonPay, making the entire process much more user-friendly.

How to use MoonPay on DJEsports

The process of getting your DJ Esports account linked up with MoonPay is quite simple, taking just a few steps to get your account funded and ready to start betting.

Log in to your DJ Esports account Select “Wallet” in the top right, then select “MoonPay” on the left Enter a credit/debit card number to fund the transaction and designate how much you’d like to purchase Enter in your DJ Esports wallet address to finalize the purchase (make sure this number is correct before purchasing)

Once you’ve done this, your account should be good to go and ready to bet on your favorite esports matchups.