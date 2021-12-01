Man Utd’s David de Gea unveils Rebels Gaming esports org

Spanish footballer David de Gea, a goalkeeper for Manchester United, has launched his very own esports organization in Rebels Gaming.

Described as “one of the great dreams” that de Gea has had, Rebels Gaming has been announced with the ambitions of being “one of the global reference clubs.”

The org is said to have hired staff with expertise in sports strategy, marketing, content creation, and business development and has key values of digital innovation and social impact.

Rebels Gaming will start out with teams in Riot Games titles League of Legends and Valorant, as well as the goalkeeper’s favorite esport Rainbow Six Siege.

As well as competing at the national level, the org will have an emphasis on entertainment by creating content and signing streamers and personalities. They launched with one creator in their arsenal, namely former Rainbow Six pro Yeray “DriD” González.

They will also have a gaming center in Valdebebas, an urban development in Madrid. It’ll serve as a training center for their pro players, but also be open to the public for events.

The Manchester United goalkeeper has teammates with their own efforts in the esports industry, too. Jesse Lingard owns JLINGZ esports and Harry Maguire is an ambassador for UK org Semper Fortis Esports.

“The launch of Rebels Gaming within esports is another dream come true,” said de Gea. “It is a project that aims to instill in new generations of young people the main values ​​that have accompanied me since my beginnings in professional football, within a framework of innovation and technological development.”

“The digital age and the latest technologies create a new playing field in which to develop new capabilities and new dreams. Let’s take advantage of this great opportunity and develop a better society.”