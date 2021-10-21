CSL Esports announce five new partners to benefit NACE Starleague student athletes

Playfly Sports-owned company CSL Esports have announced a host of partnerships for their collegiate esports initiative NACE Starleague, bringing in sponsors for peripherals, coaching, fitness, and more.

As first reported by Dexerto in July 2021, NACE Starleague is a collaboration between four major companies in the collegiate esports space. League operators CSL Esports, collegiate initiative National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), infrastructure company and tournament organizers Nerd Street Gamers, and tournament platform Mainline all joined forces to form the league.

It’s stated that the league is delivering esports opportunities to over 10,000 student-athletes across 489 competing colleges and universities in the Fall season of the initiative.

Advertisement

Now, the athletes that take part in NACE Starleague will benefit from five new partners that have been brought in, namely peripherals brand CORSAIR, gaming glasses company GUNNAR Optiks, gaming chair brand Mavix, coaching service Metafy, and fitness service Future.

Each brand will activate through NACE Starleague in their own ways. Some sponsors will advertise their brand and offering through the official broadcast and social channels, while others will offer exclusive discounts and giveaways for participating student-athletes.

Read More: NIP launch new company to help sports clubs get into esports

CSL Esports oversee the operations, marketing, and business development for the collegiate program. They believe these new partners “represent the importance of balance for student-athletes” by promoting the likes of in-game coaching and physical training.

Advertisement

“We are extremely excited that some of the biggest names in esports and beyond will now be official partners of NACE Starleague,” said CSL Esports CEO Rob Johnson. “Each of these brands brings a unique product or offering to the table that significantly enhances the overall experience of collegiate esports student-athletes.

“By partnering with NACE Starleague, these companies are not only contributing to the competitiveness and excitement of gameplay, but will also significantly enhance their brand awareness among the rapidly growing esports community across North America.”