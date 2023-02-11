Crimsix responds after disappointing start for ESL R1 career at IEM Katowice

Crimsix’s first performance for FaZe ESL R1 got off to a bad start and now the legendary CoD player has opened up about what went wrong.

Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter shocked the Call of Duty community on February 7 when it was announced that he had joined FaZe as a professional sim racer.

Arguably the greatest CoD player of all time, Porter retired from competitive play in the post-Vanguard offseason, and IEM Katowice marked his first LAN appearance as a driver. At the end of the day, he finished in last place for his round and 30 seconds behind the leader.

Crimsix’s finish at IEM Katowice Day 1

Crimsix explains why he wasn’t surprised by poor finish at IEM Katowice Day 1

Crim took to Twitter to explain exactly what happened out on the track.

“That result is to be expected,” he said. “Tomorrow might be worse due to only having 3 days of practice back on sim racing.”

“I’m probably a meme at this point, but I’m having so much fun it doesn’t matter to me. I think if I didn’t spin like an idiot I probably would have finished 15 seconds behind the leader.”

He noted that he was sticking around to watch his “much faster” teammates, clearly taking the situation in stride.

Porter’s lack of practice is partly due to a delayed flight, as he arrived in Katowice for Media Day but didn’t have time to do anything else.

“It won’t matter much, since I’m amongst sim racing gods, but looking forward to the challenge of reaching them by the end of the season nonetheless,” he tweeted prior to race day.

His first performance might not have gone the way he hoped, but as a three-time Call of Duty World Champion, Crimsix knows what it takes to win and he’ll certainly be making adjustments by the end of the season.