Cloud9 announces $500 annual membership experience for superfans - Dexerto

Cloud9 announces $500 annual membership experience for superfans

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:27

by Alex Garton
Cloud9

Esports organization Cloud9 has announced a new annual subscription service for fans. Cloud9’s ‘Stratus’ experience will begin on January 1 and run for the entire year.

Formed in 2013, Cloud9 has risen to become one of the most recognizable brands in competitive gaming. With a large trophy cabinet across multiple titles, the organization has garnered a large and dedicated fanbase.

Of course, as with any fanbase, there are those who want to establish a closer relationship with the brand and offer additional support. That’s exactly what Cloud9’s ‘Stratus’ program is designed to offer superfans of the organization.

Cloud 9’s ‘Stratus’ program will cost fans $500 per year.

Cloud9’s ‘Stratus’ membership program

Cloud9’s ‘Stratus’ subscription service is not designed for a typical fan of the organization. As advertised, it’s targeting the superfans who want to become more involved and connected with the brand.

The ‘Stratus’ program is available to purchase for a one-time payment of $500 or the price can be split into four payments of $125.

The question is, what can a superfan expect from the ‘Stratus’ program? Well, the subscription service offers members a range of perks including an exclusive discord, monthly access to staff in the organization, social media perks, and exclusive merchandise.

The price of Cloud9’s ‘Stratus’ experience has been the main point of contention among fans. The $500 price tag has led some to criticize the organization’s program, labeling it as overpriced: “Been a Cloud9 fan since the original meme team but $500 PER YEAR for some merch is a gross abuse of your fans.”

Despite this, others stand by that no one is forced to pay the price and the program acts as a season pass for superfans of the brand: “It’s basically an esports season ticket membership deal… I  kinda dig it.”

The exclusive aspects of the ‘Stratus’ experience make it difficult to establish the value of the package. Cloud9 has a huge and dedicated fanbase, some of which have been following the brand since its inception.  Whether the $500 fee is reasonable depends on your view and experience with the organization.

Cloud9 are not the only organization looking to capitalize on superfans, with Envy Gaming launching the ‘EnvyUS’ membership program. It’s fair to say there’s a stark difference in price; Envy Gaming’s subscription service is set to cost fans $29.95 for the year. However, it is important to note that Envy Gaming’s program does not offer physical perks and Cloud9’s ‘Stratus’ experience does.

Cloud9’s ‘Stratus’ program begins on January 1, 2021.

Business

Fnatic raise $10m and welcome fans to invest in crowdfunding campaign

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:00 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 11:01

by Adam Fitch
London-based esports giants Fnatic have raised $10m and announced a campaign that will allow fans to invest in the organization.

Having raised almost $35m to date through closed investment, Fnatic are opening things up with an initiative on crowdfunding platform Crowdcube.

The campaign has been devised to represent “Fnatic’s ambition to innovate and continuously enhance gaming performance while making it accessible to all.”

The organization is looking to raise $1m from the public when things kick off on November 19.

Fnatic BMW Partnership
Fnatic are home to plenty of popular players, including FIFA stars Harry and Tekkz.

The latest round of investment for Fnatic includes participation from firms Beringea, Unbound, LVL 1 Group, JHD, and internal management.

Fnatic proved that they’re looking to do new things in esports earlier in November 2020, bringing Italian coffee brand Lavazza into the industry for the first time. The partnership centers around Fortnite player and streamer Giorgio ‘POW3R’ Calandrelli, who’s from Italy himself.

They have made a few other impressive moves in the past year too, including deals with BMW, Gucci, and Hello Kitty.

“We’ve been looking to conduct a crowdfund campaign for a while,” said Sam Mathews, Fnatic’s founder and CEO. “This investment provides the perfect opportunity for our community, friends and enthusiasts to join our established investors and own a piece of Fnatic.

“Crowdfunding is a dynamic and increasingly popular way to fundraise as it provides an opportunity to transform our active and engaged community into investors by giving them the chance to get closer to our journey than ever before. We’re very excited to be working directly with our audience, partnering with them to shape the future of Fnatic, and of entertainment, sports and gaming performance.”

Crowdcube has hosted crowdfunding campaigns for other UK-based esports companies, with GINX Esports TV raising £569,090 and jobs website Hitmarker hitting 250% of their target with a total of £200,000.