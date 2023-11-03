Closer departs 100 Thieves after 3 years of LCS greatness

100 Thieves have chosen not to renew Closer’s contract after an incredibly successful run with the organization, leaving them to find a new jungler for 2024 and putting Closer into free agency.

Though Blaber is regarded by many as the current LCS GOAT jungler for his consistency and strength through his long tenure on Cloud9, Can ‘Closer’ Çelik arguably has had some of the highest highs out of any LCS jungler in the past few years.

Article continues after ad

He wasn’t always the most consistent jungler but, if Closer got his hands on Lee Sin and had the team working around him, he looked unstoppable. He’s someone who defined many of 100 Thieves best moments and played a huge role in earning 100T their only domestic title in Summer 2021.

Article continues after ad

However, the team has decided not to renew his contract, and Closer will be entering free agency for the first time since he started competing.

Article continues after ad

Closer enters free agency as 100 Thieves let his contract expire

Turkish jungler Closer has been a staple part of 100 Thieves modern identity in the LCS, to the point where he’s been playing for almost long enough to earn US residency and not take up an import slot.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

He’s known for picking high-impact junglers like Viego, Wukong, and Lee Sin who have a massive carry influence in teamfights and are great at leading the team to victory. The current meta where junglers often pick champions like Rell and Maokai hasn’t favored his playstyle, leading to Summer 2023 being a sour end to an otherwise incredible run on 100 Thieves.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As announced by Closer himself, the organization has chosen not to renew his 3-year contract that was originally penned in late 2020. This follows what was a disappointing year for 100 Thieves, one that saw legendary mid laner Bjergsen retire.

This news also comes a short time after 100 Thieves announced a complete restructuring of their company, one that led to some layoffs as they try to narrow their focus on finding ways to thrive in esports.

It is yet unclear who would replace Closer’s once-pivotal role on one of North America’s most iconic esports organizations.