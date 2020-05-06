Cloakzy claims he's trapped in a "really bad" contract with FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan are reportedly holding one of their biggest streamers, Dennis ‘Cloak’ Lepore, to a “really bad” contract and he’s already explored options for getting out of the deal.

A rift between the streamer and the popular org is taking shape as Cloakzy revealed multiple attempts to try and communicate a buyout. But without a response from FaZe Clan, the streamer has been looking forward to the end of his arrangement to walk free.

“I’m reading this like a book,” Cloakzy said of the possible outcomes that could come as his contract expires. Since the org has been “ghosting” him on requests to discuss his contract, he’s now convinced that the best option will be to ride out the deal until it expires on March 1, 2021, according to the Fortnite star.

During his May 4 stream, Cloakzy revealed his embattled situation with his org, though not mentioning them by name.

“Am I signed to an org?” he replied to a Twitch message. “I signed to an org three years ago. They gave me a really bad contract and I didn’t want to be a part of them anymore, but they’re not letting me leave. So I am still on an org.”

Specific details of the four-year deal are unknown, but as the contract enters its last year, the streamed looked back in regret about signing on to the terms.

“Why did I sign a four-year contract? I don’t know man, I don’t f**king know," he said. "I got a whole other year bro. A whole f**cking year.”

The only prominent brand Cloakzy has been attached to for his biggest years as a Fortnite competitor and streamer has been FaZe.

According to him, communication with the org has been minimal but amicable, and he suspects FaZe won't be open to talking about his deal until it nears its end.

“They haven’t really answered me. I know what’s going to happen. I’m reading this like a book, it’s either: everything’s been extremely under the radar, no legal stuff. Just like a friendly [relationship] and then they don’t answer me when I message them. FaZe hasn’t messaged me when I want to buy myself out [of the contract]. Then the second it gets within a month or two of my contract expiring and I’m going to be free, they’re either going to immediately answer me and try getting into contact with me, they’re going to try selling me so they can get some sort of money off me, or they’re going to say some stuff and then take me to court.”

We have reached out to FaZe Clan for a response to Cloakzy's recent comments.

He is still associated with the prominent esports organization, but only as far as the contract is concerned. There are no logos, brand association, or anything relating to FaZe throughout his social media accounts or his Twitch channel.

Back in 2019, the 25-year-old star revealed that he was working for months to split with FaZe, which the org confirmed that was the case on June 22.

Those discussions must not have materialized since Cloakzy is now looking toward the spring of 2021 to become a free agent again.