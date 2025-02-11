Chess legend Magnus Carlsen reportedly joining Team Liquid ahead of EWC

Magnus Carlsen is one of the biggest names in Chess, becoming immensely popular due to his prowess at the game. And, as esports organizations begin to make plays in the Chess scene, it should come as no surprise that he’s a top prospect.

Now that Chess has its own spot at the Esports World Cup with millions of dollars on the line for participating orgs, it should come as no surprise that the industry’s biggest organizations are looking to secure talent as fast as they can.

And, though it isn’t 100% confirmed just yet, a report from Sheep Esports claims Team Liquid is in deep negotiations with the org, with his signing being all but set in stone.

With this, one of the most decorated Chess Grandmasters of all time would be joining TL’s ranks.

Team Liquid makes major move for Magnus Carlsen

Though he’s had no shortage of controversy over the course of his chess career (Jeansgate comes to mind), Magnus Carlsen gets results and he does it with style. His personality combined with strong results have made him a superstar that’s known even outside of the typical Chess audience.

With the Esports World Cup expanding its influence and getting Riot on board, it’s clear that more orgs than ever are going to try and get involved. And, with Magnus Carlsen being the one who announced Chess’ entry to the EWC catalog, it should come as no surprise he’s looking to participate.

With him being in late-stage negotiations to join the org according to Sheep Esports, it’s clear that TL’s showing up to play.

Magnus Carlsen | Instagram

Magnus isn’t the only Chess star to get picked up at the start of 2025, either. Gen.G has picked up Indian Chess Grandmaster Anjun Erigaisi, while Team Vitality has picked up French Chess Grandmaster Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. And they’re likely the first of many.

For those unfamiliar with how the Esports World Cup works, prize money is on the line not only for individual sports that are being played but also for overall placement across every game. Orgs are signing as many players in as many games as they can to get a shot at this grand prize.

In 2024, top top-placing overall team Falcons took home an eye-watering 7 million dollars on top of all the other prizes earned from their placement in other games and the EWC foundation’s club program.

Don’t be surprised to see a ton of Chess players get picked up by orgs participating in the EWC.