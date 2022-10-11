Bruno Fernandes & Juan Mata join De Gea’s esports org Rebels as shareholders

Hailing from the UK, Meg is a writer covering all things esports for Dexerto, with a focus on competitive League of Legends. She has a degree in English Literature, and has formerly worked with Dot Esports, Esports.gg, and LoL Esports -- contact at [email protected]

David De Gea’s esports organization Rebels Gaming have announced that fellow football stars Bruno Fernandes and Juan Mata have signed on as shareholders.

The crossover between traditional sports and esports continues to grow. Sports personalities like Lando Norris, David Beckham, and more have invested in the esports space by starting their own organizations.

One such sportsman who has made the jump over to esports is Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea – who founded Spanish esports organization Rebels Gaming in 2021. And now, Rebels has added two more high-profile sports stars to its retinue.

On October 11, Spanish football stars Juan Mata and Bruno Fernandes were announced as official shareholders in Rebels Gaming. In a statement, De Gea claimed that he “knew they would both bring positive values to esports”, and that he was “delighted to welcome two great colleagues and friends” to the world of esports.

The esports/sports crossover

Both players stated that they were excited to be a part of the world of esports, a new realm of competition for two parties with a plethora of experience competing in traditional sports.

“Esports are a new form of competition, and that’s something that really motivates me and grabs my attention,” explained Fernandes. “I’ve watched David (De Gea) enjoy Rebels’ games, and I’ll be delighted to be able to do that by his side as a part of this project.”

Rebels currently compete domestically in League of Legends, Valorant, and Rainbow Six Siege. They’ve won titles in both Valorant and Rainbow Six, and are one of a select few European organizations to also host a women’s team in Valorant’s Game Changers initiative.