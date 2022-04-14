Boston Breach receive $20m investment from pro golfer Jon Rahm

The Call of Duty League’s newest team, Boston Breach, are powered by Oxygen Esports, which have just announced they have closed a Series A funding round, giving them a $20m investment from pro golfer Jon Rahm.

As Oxygen Esports continues their growth in esports, the organization has gone through a round of investments and have secured $20m.

This investment came off the back of Spaniard pro golfer Jon Rahm, who currently ranks third in the world. He said, “I’m excited to support Oxygen Esports, the Boston Breach and the Boston Uprising.”

With their presence in the Overwatch League and dive into the CDL, this is helping OXG as both slots are estimated to carry a price tag of $20m a piece. While we don’t know how much it costs to purchase the CDL spot from Envy, it is opening the door for more growth.

We are pleased to announce we have closed $20M in Series A financing and added new strategic investors to our OXG family. 📰https://t.co/ugk8C1QNer pic.twitter.com/NQgFBj7k8C — Oxygen Esports (@OXG_Esports) April 14, 2022

Oxygen Esports receive $20m in funding

On April 14, the parent org of Boston Breach, Oxygen Esports, revealed that their Series A financing round locked them in with an additional $20m.

Rahm, who is a CDL super-fan, said in an official statement, “my love for Call of Duty and the Call of Duty League is widely known and the opportunity to invest in OXG alongside partners like the Kraft Family, Danny Ainge, and the Gronkowskis was a no-brainer.”

With this investment, the organization plans to create a larger esports presence in the Boston area. “OXG will leverage the latest round of financing to invest in re-homing more of its rosters to the Boston area.”

On top of that, Oxygen plans to spend some of its assets in the amateur scene and create a pool of future esports pros in the New England area.

Currently, the org has teams competing in five different titles and hopes to expand that with this new investment.