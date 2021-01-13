Best League of Legends players to watch at LCS Lock In - Dexerto

With the esports season beginning to ramp up once more as we move through early 2021, there’s plenty to look out for in the competitive LoL scene. With such a huge roster of professional talent, there’s plenty of players to watch. Here, we let you know exactly who to keep an eye on in the LCS Lock In.
The LCS Lock In kicks off on January 15, where North America’s finest will go head-to-head for bragging rights heading into the 2021 season.
But after a hectic off-season (filled with plenty of roster shuffles), the new-look Championship Series is ready to make its debut to the world. So who are the players to watch during the event? We take a look at the stars you should be keeping an eye on!
The last 12 months have been absolutely monumental for North American League of Legends, with the retirement of Yiliang ‘Peter’ ‘Doublelift’ Peng and Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg shaking up the community going forward. Alongside that, the LCS’ rebrand featuring a new purple color scheme, new logos, and mottos, sets up 2021 to be an interesting year for the esport.
The LCS’s new lock-in stage gives the fresh new teams a chance to showcase and hone their talent, establishing some early dominance within 2021’s scene.
The top players we recommend checking out during the event are:
- Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković
- Hu ‘SwordArt’ Shuo-Chieh
- Brandon Joel ‘Josedeodo’ Villegas
- Barney ‘Alphari’ Morris
- Quin ‘Raes’ Korebrits
- Mitchell ‘Destiny’ Shaw
