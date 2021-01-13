 Best League of Legends players to watch at LCS Lock In - Dexerto
Best League of Legends players to watch at LCS Lock In

Published: 13/Jan/2021 13:14

by Ava Thompson-Powell
With the esports season beginning to ramp up once more as we move through early 2021, there’s plenty to look out for in the competitive LoL scene. With such a huge roster of professional talent, there’s plenty of players to watch. Here, we let you know exactly who to keep an eye on in the LCS Lock In.

The LCS Lock In kicks off on January 15, where North America’s finest will go head-to-head for bragging rights heading into the 2021 season.

But after a hectic off-season (filled with plenty of roster shuffles), the new-look Championship Series is ready to make its debut to the world. So who are the players to watch during the event? We take a look at the stars you should be keeping an eye on!

The last 12 months have been absolutely monumental for North American League of Legends, with the retirement of Yiliang ‘Peter’ ‘Doublelift’ Peng and Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg shaking up the community going forward. Alongside that, the LCS’ rebrand featuring a new purple color scheme, new logos, and mottos, sets up 2021 to be an interesting year for the esport.

The LCS’s new lock-in stage gives the fresh new teams a chance to showcase and hone their talent, establishing some early dominance within 2021’s scene.

The top players we recommend checking out during the event are:

  • Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković
  • Hu ‘SwordArt’ Shuo-Chieh
  • Brandon Joel ‘Josedeodo’ Villegas
  • Barney ‘Alphari’ Morris
  • Quin ‘Raes’ Korebrits
  • Mitchell ‘Destiny’ Shaw

Gen.G signs cosplayers Snitchery and Emily Ghoul

Published: 13/Jan/2021 13:16

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Snitchery / Instagram: Emily Ghoul

Gen.G has signed popular cosplayers Snitchery and Emily Ghoul alongside its newest members in a first for the organization. 

On Tuesday, January 12, esports organization Gen.G announced its newest members for 2021. The new members include League of Legends players Nemesis, Crownshot, and Cuvee, and Overwatch player Ryujehong. But, two cosplayers also join the ranks: Snitchery and Emily Ghoul.

This comes after Gen.G began an initiative to recruit more women, starting in 2019 with a Bumble partnership that led to an all-female Fortnite team, also leading to an all-female Valorant team in October 2020.

This isn’t a first for esports, as in August last year, Cloud 9 was the first esports organization to sign a cosplayer, taking on Emiru, who had already amassed nearly a quarter of a million fans on Twitch and social media prior to joining.

Snitchery cosplay mermaid man
Instagram: Snitchery
Snitchery is popular for her cosplays including Mermaid Man from Spongebob

Snitchery celebrated the news on her Twitter, retweeting GenG saying, “bitch… I’m a gamer girl now!! Excited to announce I’m joining @GenG as their resident cosplay baddie, which character should I do first?”

Emily Ghoul also tweeted “Happy to be here after working together as friends for so long, thanks for taking care of a potato like me.”

Who are Snitchery and Emily Ghoul?

Eleanor “Snitchery” Barnes has seen her social media growth soar in the last year, and at the time of writing has more than 1 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, half a million Twitter followers, and 600k YouTube subscribers. She’s largely known as a make-up artist and cosplayer, dressing up as an eclectic mix of characters from Catwoman to Spongebob’s Mermaid Man.

Emily Ghoul is also an up and coming cosplayer mainly known for her Instagram where she has almost half a million followers, posting anime cosplays or gaming-related cosplays such as imagined Cyberpunk characters. Emily sometimes streams on Twitch, often playing League of Legends or Valorant.

With these new additions, perhaps more cosplayers will be signed by Gen.G in the future, and perhaps by other esports organizations too.