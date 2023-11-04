Berserker reportedly staying with Cloud9 despite roster uncertainty

With reports pouring in about Cloud9 making some big roster changes and Zven already publicly leaving, it was hard to say whether or not Berserker would be sticking around. Fortunately for C9 fans, he’s decided to stay with the team according to reports.

Through his tenure on Cloud9, Kim ‘Berserker’ Min-cheol has proven himself to be an ADC star. Regardless of where he plays, he always stands out. Even at international competition, he tends to go even in lane against even the world’s best ADCs.

Article continues after ad

In other words, it’s hard to imagine he’s to blame for the team’s international underperformance in recent times. It would be difficult to find an ADC of his caliber, let alone one that’s been learning English for so long and has Berserker’s star power and personality.

Article continues after ad

And, fortunately for those who were hoping he’d stick around, Berserker is planning to stay with Cloud9 according to a report from Sheep Esports.

Article continues after ad

ADC star Berserker reportedly plans to stick with Cloud9

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Though Zven may have left Cloud9, Berserker’s deciding to stick around.

There was fear amongst many Cloud9 fans that Berserker would want to move on from the region and head to a place like the LCK or LPL where there’s a bit more competition. Though NA has proven that there is talent here, it’s hard to replicate the environments of the two most dominant leagues. There’s a reason they create the world’s best players.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, it would seem that Berserker plans to stick around. Alongside jojopyun and Vulcan, Cloud9 is assembling what could be one of the best rosters they’ve ever put together.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s worth mentioning, however, that Fudge and Blaber are still in question. They’ve both been Cloud9 mainstays for years, making it hard to say whether or not they’ll be sticking around because of stellar domestic results or if the team will be looking for a change.

Either way, Cloud9’s roster is one of the most exciting LCS rosters so far according to reports, and Worlds 2023 hasn’t even ended yet. There’s only more off-season madness bound to come, but C9 seems to be taking the early bird route by securing the best players they can.

Article continues after ad